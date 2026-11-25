New York Islanders star forward Mathew Barzal said it best: we’re witnessing greatness.

It’s rare that a defenseman is drafted and immediately becomes one of the best blue liner players in the league. In Matthew Schaefer’s case, after being drafted first overall in 2025, that’s exactly what happened.

Last season, Schaefer skipped that figuring-it-out phase almost all defenders go through and was electric. Schaefer won the Calder Trophy by a landslide and carried that momentum into this season, where he’s been even better.

At only 19 years old, Schaefer is making NHL history, as last week he set the record for the most multi-goal games scored by a teenage defenseman. He’s set a couple more records as well, but the one he’s on the verge of setting right now would be the most impressive of them all.

Matthew Schaefer On Track For Norris Trophy, Could Join Bobby Orr

Nov 19, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) skates up the ice during a game against the Winnipeg Jets in the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As posted by Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, if Schaefer were to win the Norris Trophy this year (he’s on a good path to doing so), he would join Bobby Orr as the second defenseman in NHL history to win it. That’s some pretty good company. Since that was posted, after the game on Nov. 23 against the Toronto Maple Leafs (which was a 4-2 loss), Schaefer is now on track for 95 points, not 99.

Bobby Orr is the only defenseman in NHL history to win the Norris as a teenager.



Matthew Schaefer is currently on pace for 99 points. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 22, 2026

For reference on the level Schaefer has jumped this season — in the 2025-26 campaign, he finished with 23 goals and 36 assists for 59 points in 82 games. Right now, Schaefer, through 23 games, has nine goals and 17 assists, tallying up to 26 points.

Schaefer had the abilities and showcased that he could become the future #1 defenseman for the Islanders — he technically already was last season — but no one expected this type of jump or for him to solidify himself as one of the best defensive players in the league. He’s certainly one of the most exciting young players in the NHL.

The way Schaefer walks the blue line runs a lot of what the Islanders do in the offensive zone during his shift. But with his skating, he can also move to the middle of the blue line and either fire one in from the point or walk one in, no problem. Plus, when he has the puck, the opposing team moves towards him, which opens up passing lanes.

Schaefer is still only 19. As time goes on, he will only get better as he experiences more of the game and comes up against situations he can learn from. It will be interesting to see what his next contract looks like, but he’ll probably get around what Cale Makar got with the Colorado Avalanche. And it will be worth it.