NY Islanders Need To Make Most Out of West Coast Trip

The New York Islanders traveled to the West Coast to take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Arena on Nov. 9, where they lost the game in a shootout, 3-2.

The Islanders still got a point, but going up against a struggling Sharks team still trying to figure things out under Ryan Warsofsky, who’s seemingly on the hot seat, they missed an opportunity to get that second point.

New York, despite all the injuries, is in the playoff race and is within striking distance of both the third-place spot in the Metropolitan Division and the second Wild Card spot.

With the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 12 and the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 14 to wrap up the California trip, those two games present a good opportunity to gain back some ground.

The Islanders Need to Capitalize

Nov 7, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Victor Eklund (38) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Islanders are going up against the Kings first, who have been struggling this season and currently sit 30th in the league.

The Kings have been having a tough time finding an identity, and some of their supposed breakout players haven’t been performing well. The mix between the youth and the veterans has been a mess for them, too. Los Angeles head coach Peter Laviolette has been getting more frustrated as time goes on, with the Kings just seemingly unable to win a hockey game.

For the last game on the road trip before they go back home, the Isles are going to face the Ducks.

The Ducks had an offseason that ended up plaguing them defensively, as they had to give Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier a total of $171 million between them over the summer. The Ducks currently sit third in the Pacific Division with 21 points, just three more than the Islanders.

The Islanders should be able to handle the Kings, especially with revenge on their minds, but the Ducks will be a bit of a tougher task for them because of the star power of Carlsson and Gauthier.

Head coach Pete DeBoer has the Islanders playing above their means right now, with all the injuries they have suffered. Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli seem to be on the verge of a return, and Calum Ritchie will be out for a little while longer. Still, New York is constantly in the fight — it shows the heart the players have and the job DeBoer has done to keep them in the race, making adjustments as necessary.

The shootout loss to the Sharks will sting, but the Islanders will still be happy to take five out of the possible six points on this trip, and they should.