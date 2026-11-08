NY Islanders Need Players To Continue Stepping up Shorthanded

The New York Islanders have been hit hard by the injury bug during the 2026-27 NHL regular season, losing several key contributors already.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov suffered the most severe injury, hurting his ACL and likely missing the remainder of the season. It is the second consecutive campaign he has had cut short by an injury.

Star forward Mathew Barzal has yet to suit up this season, working his way back from a knee ailment. However, in a positive update, he has taken the ice for multiple sessions in a row, albeit in a red non-contact uniform. He was joined by defenseman Ryan Pulock and Matias Maccelli, who are both nursing injuries of their own.

Center Calum Ritchie who was injured in the same game as Maccelli was against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 17, has not yet resumed skating.

Unheralded Islanders stepping up with injuries to the team

Oct 20, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Mitchell Chaffee (26) controls the puck in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is three of their top six defensemen and three top-six forwards who are currently sidelined for the team. Their depth is certainly being tested, but others have stepped up as much as possible in their absence to help keep the team afloat.

Players such as forwards Kyle MacLean and Mitchell Chaffee and defenseman Matt Kessel have been thrust into much larger roles than anticipated, but they have responded well, drawing praise from Anthony Duclair.

“We got caught with a couple guys out early in the season, which is not ideal, but at the same time, I think all the guys that came in have done a really good job of just stepping in and stepping up,” Duclair said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com. “Barzy [Barzal] Mitchy [Maccelli], Rich [Cal Ritchie], even Puls [Pulock] going down, those are key pieces for us, guys that we need for sure. It's the next man up mentality, and I think we're doing a great job so far.”

Head coach Peter DeBoer has been constantly shuffling the lineup, partly out of necessity because of the injuries. He is trying to find the right combination of players to make everything click on the ice.

His presence has certainly been felt, with the team’s structure being much stronger than in previous years. It has helped create a strong baseline for the team to not bottom out despite so many key players not being in the lineup.

Another change has been made heading into the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils. Emil Heineman has been elevated to the first line, with Simon Holmstrom moving to the third to be skating with his penalty-kill partner, JG Pageau, at center.

That means veteran Ondrej Palat, who is having a resurgent 2026-27 campaign, is going to get top-six opportunities as the second-line left wing, for now. Hopefully, he and his teammates can continue holding it down, as reinforcements are going to be on the way soon.