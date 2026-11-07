NY Islanders Shaking up Lines Ahead of NJ Devils Matchup

The New York Islanders returned from their extended break to host the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena.

While the team didn’t come away with a win, head coach Peter DeBoer found a lot of positives in how his team played. The defending Stanley Cup champions play a suffocating style of hockey in all three areas of the ice, overwhelming the Islanders with 39 shots on goal compared to only 27 for New York.

The Islanders hung in for as long as they could, with Semyon Varlamov making 34 saves, but would lose the game 5-3 to the first-place team in the Metropolitan Division. Now, they are preparing for a matchup against the team that is in second place: the New Jersey Devils.

However, New York is going to look a little different when they take the ice against the Devils. During the team’s practice at the Northwell Health Ice Center, there were some new line combinations being deployed.

Islanders reveal new line combinations at practice

Nov 5, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Ondrej Palat (81) skates past Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (4) in the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They don’t include any of the injured players, but in a positive update, Mathew Barzal, Ryan Pulock and Matias Maccelli all skated for the third consecutive day, albeit still in red non-contact jerseys.

Instead, the combination of healthy players was adjusted, as DeBoer still seeks out the right mix of players to get the most out of his team. One of the players who will see his role changed is Emil Heineman.

He has been elevated to the first line as the left wing alongside Captain Bo Horvat at center and veteran Kyle Palmieri at right wing. Simon Holmstrom, who had been skating with the first line, is being moved to the third line.

It makes some sense because he will now share the ice even more with third-line center JG Pageau. Those two are on the penalty kill together, so hopefully their chemistry and cohesion carry over to even-strength, 5-on-5 play as well.

Anthony Duclair remains on the third line as the right winger. That means Ondrej Palat, who has been a pleasant surprise with his performance this season, is going to get a shot at playing in a top-six role as the second-line left winger.

Brayden Schenn remains the No. 2 center with Calum Ritchie sidelined, and Victor Eklund is on the right wing. This is a great opportunity for the rookie to learn from two established veterans he is sharing the ice with.

Along with new-look forward lines, the defensemen pairings have been changed as well. Logan Stanley is back on the top pairing as the partner for Matthew Schaefer. Adam Pelech is back to the second pairing with Tony DeAngelo.

The biggest change is Matt Kessel being joined by Ben Hutton, who signed a PTO earlier this week, as the third pairing, with Scott Mayfield as the seventh defenseman. Hutton cannot play with the Islanders on a PTO deal and would have to be signed to a contract to suit up.