NY Islanders Present Matias Maccelli With Chance for Fresh, New Start
The New York Islanders weren’t overly active this offseason in free agency, taking a measured approach knowing they have a lot of salary cap space to operate with next offseason.
However, they did make one signing that drew praise this summer. Early in free agency, the Islanders agreed to a one-year deal with forward Matias Maccelli that will pay him $2.25 million. It drew positive reviews and for good reason.
Turning only 26 years old in October, he is someone who could play his way into being a part of the team’s long-term plans. He has had some productive campaigns in his career and is one of the most productive players from the 2019 NHL Draft class.
He is looking to regain that level of performance he had earlier in his career with a fresh, new start with the Islanders. This is a completely new environment for Maccelli, who had zero prior connections to the organization, whether it was someone in the front office, on the coaching staff or on the roster.
Matias Maccelli excited for new opportunity with Islanders
But that didn’t stop him from feeling as if New York was the perfect place for him, and that feeling was cemented with the warm welcome he received.
“A bunch of guys reached out and welcomed me to the team and told me if I have any questions or anything, I can always call or text them,” Maccelli said via Cory Wright of NHL.com. “I felt really welcomed.”
While he has not yet met any of the Islanders personnel in person, that will happen in the coming weeks. By mid-August, he will likely be stateside, looking for a place to live and acclimating himself to Long Island as he settles into a new area.
For now, he is overseas, training at his home in Turku, Finland, along with fellow NHL players Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars and Kaapo Kakko of the Seattle Kraken. Maccelli is doing everything to ensure he comes back to North America in great shape for training camp to see where he fits best on a new team with a new coaching staff.
“It will be brand new,” Maccelli said. “It’s exciting times.”
The Islanders certainly hope that the talented winger can provide the team with a boost in playmaking, elevating the offense as a whole, especially on the power play, to a new level. Special teams is an area New York struggled in last year that new head coach Peter DeBoer will assuredly look to improve.
Whether it was a personnel or coaching issue, it will be figured out this season. Maccelli, who had 25 assists last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and 118 in his career, will look to be a table setter for his new teammates.