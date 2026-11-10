NY Islanders’ Victor Eklund Draws Comparison To Hurricanes Forward

The New York Islanders have been battling thus far in the 2026-27 NHL regular season, trying to keep things afloat despite several key contributors battling injuries.

With Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli and Calum Ritchie all sidelined, the Islanders have had to count on other players to step up and play prominent roles. One of the players who has seen his role grow is winger Victor Eklund.

A first-round pick, No. 16 in the 2025 NHL Draft, Eklund made his NHL debut in the final game of the 2025-26 campaign. He was part of a competition for a roster spot in training camp and earned his way into the team for Opening Night this season.

As the season has progressed, he has looked more and more comfortable on the ice. As a result, the coaching staff’s confidence in him has grown as well. Recently, ahead of a game against the Carolina Hurricanes, head coach Peter DeBoer spoke highly of the New York rookie, comparing him to one of the players they would be facing off against: Logan Stankoven.

Victor Eklund compared to Logan Stankoven

Oct 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) skates against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I see some similarities,” DeBoer said, via Shannon Bickert of NHL.com. “I mean, they're different body types. “Stanky's just a tank, but they're both, I would use the word fearless. I would use the word relentless for both of them, and those are great characteristics to have.”

Eklund isn’t the biggest player, listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. However, that is gigantic when compared to the Hurricanes forward, who is listed at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds. Despite their slight frames, both aren’t afraid to mix it up with a physical brand of hockey.

Through the first 16 games of the Islanders’ season, it was Eklund who led the team with 47 hits. A willing forechecker, he isn’t afraid to throw around his weight with an aggressive style where he regularly initiates contact.

That is where the two wingers differentiate the most; in his career, which spans 202 games, Stankoven has 125 hits. Eklund will surpass that number during his rookie season if he keeps up the pace he is currently on.

New York has to be happy with the progress their rookie is making. At the time of submission, Eklund had scored against the San Jose Sharks, extending his streak to three straight games in which he has scored a goal.

That put him up to six on the season, with nine total points. Getting to the level Stankoven is at offensively, along with the other aspects of his game, would make the Islanders very happy.