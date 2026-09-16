NY Islanders Star Receives Major Praise From NHL Executive
Optimism is on the rise for the New York Islanders, who are hoping to receive a boost from having Peter DeBoer as their head coach for the full season.
When Patrick Roy was fired with four games remaining in the regular season, it was DeBoer the team pegged as the right man to get the team over the hump. He has an incredible track record, and with some of the players returning from injury, the Islanders look to have the talent to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Another important piece of the puzzle will be the development of some of their young players. Young players such as Calum Ritchie, Victor Eklund and Isaiah George could factor into the opening night lineup with plenty of promise.
However, the young player everyone will be keeping an eye on is defenseman Matthew Schaefer. He played so well during his rookie season as an 18-year-old that even rival executives around the league are singing his praises.
Matthew Schaefer recieves incredible praise from NHL executive
“I can't remember somebody coming in and being that good right away,” an executive said, via the NHL Player Tiers over at The Athletic (subscription required). “I just look at everything in front of me and I'm like holy s---, this is impressive.”
It was a historic campaign for Schaefer, who was the unanimous selection for the Calder Trophy. He scored 23 goals, which tied the record set by Brian Leetch for goals by a rookie defenseman. The 59 points that he recorded are the most in NHL history for an 18-year-old.
There is nothing he cannot do on the ice, and he is only scratching the surface of his potential. He is already capable of quarterbacking a unit in the offensive zone and has the skating ability to quickly transition back on defense when needed, possessing incredible straight-line speed.
It is rare for a player this young to be able to make such a lasting impact, but Schaefer is proving to be no ordinary player. He is already ranked amongst the elite players in the sport, making history with his debut in the NHL Player Tiers.
A true franchise cornerstone, these are exciting times for Islanders fans to see what kind of jump Schaefer is going to make in Year 2. Some evaluators believe that he is already a Tier 1 kind of player, a generational talent who has a real shot at being the best defenseman in the world.
Now, it is up to the New York decision-makers to lock him into a long-term deal and build the roster up around him.