Why Trading Alexander Romanov Makes Sense for NY Islanders
The New York Islanders are starting to prepare for the upcoming season, and with the offseason slowing down, the team will be hoping to contend once again for a playoff spot.
This summer, the Islanders didn’t do a whole lot to make their team better. While this is a bit of a disappointment to see, New York wants to create some sustained success long-term.
In order to accomplish that, having a strong prospect pool and cap space are going to be key. As of late, the team has been doing a really strong job of drafting and developing young talent. This prospect pool is becoming impressive for the team, and it could result in some good things long-term.
Furthermore, while the future seems to be bright, the Islanders do want to contend this coming season. After a quiet offseason in terms of moves, getting Kyle Palmieri back will be helpful at the forward spot, and on the blueline, the return of Alexander Romanov could also help.
However, when it comes to Romanov, his future with the team might not be super clear.
Trading Romanov If He Bounces Back Could Make Sense
The Islanders did just recently sign him to an eight-year, $50 million deal. Their blueline is getting a bit crowded, and moving him could make sense for a couple of reasons.
Firstly, with a lot of prospects coming up on the left side of the blueline like Isaiah George and the recently drafted Malte Gustafsson, these are two players who are going to need playing time soon.
There has already been talk of moving star defenseman Matthew Schaefer to the right side to make a spot for George if he is ready to go next season.
While the talented Schaefer might be able to thrive on that side as well, moving a player coming off such a great season is a risk as well. However, with the prospects that are coming up being promising young players, they will have to make space for them all.
In the case of Romanov, he will be getting a full no-trade clause coming up on July 1st of 2027. That would undoubtedly make things trickier in terms of moving him, and since the team is also trying to shed salary for next year, he could be a prime candidate to deal.
Overall, while New York will certainly be hoping that he can be healthy and perform well, that could also create the opportunity for the team to move him if he becomes a desirable player.