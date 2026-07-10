One Reason NY Islanders Need to Strongly Consider Alexander Romanov Trade
The New York Islanders have had a pretty quiet offseason to this point, with all of the decisions being made by general manager Matheiu Darche with an eye toward the future.
Any Islanders fans who are getting restless at the team’s lack of transactions are being sold on the team having approximately $40 million in cap space next year. The front office is still in the process of turning over the roster and heading into the first full season of Peter DeBoer as the head coach, so expectations are a little tempered.
However, this is a squad that was right in the thick of the playoff race in April. Eventually, more moves are going to be made to better position the team for a playoff run in Year 2 of the Matthew Schaefer era.
One player who should be strongly considered as a trade chip is Alexander Romanov. He is entering only the second season of an eight-year deal that pays $6.25 million annually, which would give the perception that he is part of the long-term plans for the Islanders.
Islanders need to consider Alexander Romvanov trade
However, there is a wave of young defensemen talent waiting in the wings. The New York brain trust has repeatedly said that part of their decision-making with the roster is to not block younger players' paths to playing time at the NHL level.
Romanov is only 26 years old, but there is one major reason that the Islanders need to strongly consider trading him now: his impending no-trade clause. On July 1, 2027, Romanov will have a full no-trade clause that will kick in.
It would make a lot of sense for the front office to explore trade avenues for the defenseman, who is returning from a devastating shoulder injury suffered last season. There was reportedly at least one Western Conference team that showed interest in acquiring him in a trade this offseason around the 2026 NHL Draft, but nothing came to fruition.
It made sense not to pull the trigger on a deal at that point. The Islanders would have been selling incredibly low on Romanov, who appeared in only 15 games during the 2025-26 campaign before suffering the season-ending injury.
Alexander Romanov can bring back great value for Islanders
He wasn’t producing much either, recording only one assist with a -7 plus/minus ratio. However, he was still a big part of the team’s defensive game plan, averaging 19:27 minutes of ice time per game.
Prior to last season, Romanov recorded 20+ points in three consecutive campaigns, and he has played at least 19:27 minutes per game in all four years he has been with New York.
The defensemen depth chart looks to be a strength for the franchise. Schaefer is a star, Tony DeAngelo was re-signed this offseason to a two-year deal, and veterans Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield are still in the mix.
With Isaiah George being given every chance to make the team in training camp and Kashawn Aitcheson waiting in the wings, some moves are going to have to be made. Romanov, especially if he starts the season hot to maximize his value, could be a prime trade candidate.