NY Islanders Legend Believes Matthew Schaefer Ready for Captaincy
The New York Islanders underwent a major change this offseason when 14-year veteran Anders Lee departed in free agency.
Losing a franchise icon like that is never an easy thing to overcome. The Islanders are hopeful that some of the youngsters moving through their system, such as Victor Eklund, and the return of veteran Kyle Palmieri from injury can help fill the void that Lee’s departure has created.
From a production standpoint, replacing him is one thing. What New York is going to miss the most is his leadership and experience. He was counted on to provide both of those things as the captain for the last eight years.
Now, the team will be turning to a new voice as captain. There are several worthy candidates, but Islanders legend Bryan Trottier believes that defenseman Matthew Schaefer is ready for the role heading into Year 2 of his career.
Bryan Trottier believes Matthew Schaefer is ready for captaincy
"He's a young leader," Trottier told NHL.com. "I'm sure he would embrace the opportunity to wear a letter. I don't think that would affect his game much as far as how he plays. I think he has that team attitude that you need to have whether he wears a letter or not.
"A captain's role (is not) to give direction. He plays his game and leads by example. He's got a voice but that's why you have coaches. He's just a terrific kid."
Schaefer took the league by storm as a rookie, setting multiple NHL and franchise records in the process. He appeared in all 82 games, averaging 24:41 minutes of ice time per contest. The talented rookie recorded 59 points, scoring 23 goals, which was tied for the lead amongst all rookies and tied for the all-time record by a first-year defenseman, which was recorded in 1988-89 by Brian Leetch.
In addition to the scoring prowess, he handed out 36 assists. Schaefer made his presence felt on both ends of the ice and was the unanimous winner of the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL’s best rookie, receiving all 198 votes.
Matthew Schaefer is captain material
Whether it happens this season or not, it feels inevitable that Schaefer will eventually don the “C” on his uniform as the team’s captain. It would be quite an honor to receive this early in his career.
Trottier was an assistant captain on the Islanders from 1986-90 and knows what it requires for a player to lead his team in that fashion, and Schaefer has all the necessary tools to thrive in the role.
Head coach Peter DeBoer loves the leadership qualities that Schaefer showcases, but he will decide on training camp after getting the whole team together and evaluating where things stand.