Semyon Varlamov Has Encouraging Return to NY Islanders

The third game of a regular season normally won’t drum up much attention, but for the New York Islanders, their most recent matchup against the New York Rangers was a special one.

Not only is there a little more juice for a rivalry game, but it marked the first time that Semyon Varlamov was going to be back for a regular-season game. Before Tuesday’s game, the last time that Varlamov was between the pipes for the Islanders was 676 days prior, as he battled his way back from partial replacements on both knees.

The veteran goalie appeared in two games last season with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL and got into some preseason action within the last two weeks. But this one meant a little more because it was the culmination of all his hard work and rehab coming to an end, officially.

“It was awesome,” Varlamov said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com. "Had a great experience today playing the game again at [the] NHL level, regular season. I was having a lot of fun out there. A little bit emotional in the beginning, especially during the warm-up. Great building to play, great atmosphere. One of the best buildings in the world. When you play here, you always want to give your best and I was just trying to stay focused, not to get too emotional about the game and stuff. And then just unfortunately, we didn't get the result today. But the whole experience was awesome."

Semyon Varlamov makes epic return to Islanders lineup

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) defends against a shot on goal from New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) in the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a disappointing outcome, with the Islanders losing 5-2. But the end result wasn’t what anyone was focusing on. Instead, they were just happy to see Varlamov back on the ice and making it through the game unscathed.

He said his knees felt 100 percent after the game, an encouraging development. His performance should get sharper and sharper with each outing, as he had nearly two years of rust to knock off in addition to handling his emotions.

Things got off to a rough start, with Oliver Bjorkstrand smoking a slap shot by him on the first shot attempt he faced. But from that point on, Varlamov was able to get settled in and started to show some flashes of the skills he possesses.

It will take a little bit for him to get his timing back, but his head coach, Peter DeBoer, was encouraged by the first outing. Now that he has gotten the return out of the way, he can focus on analyzing film and getting back into a routine as the No. 2 behind Ilya Sorokin.

Hear from Semyon Varlamov, Cal Ritchie, and Head Coach Pete DeBoer after tonight's game in New York. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 7, 2026

“Considering the circumstances, I thought he was a warrior for us in there today,” DeBoer said. “I give him full marks for what he's gone through to come back, and this is the first step for him in a long season where he's going to play a lot of games for us.”

Varlamov is filling an important role behind Sorokin, who needs to get some relief during the season. That didn’t happen during the 2025-26 campaign and the star goaltender wore down as things moved along.

It will be up to Varlamov to ensure that it doesn’t repeat itself, giving New York 20-25 strong starts this season.