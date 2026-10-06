Semyon Varlamov Headlines NY Islanders Lineup Against NY Rangers

The New York Islanders will look to build on the positive momentum created in their previous game against the New Jersey Devils when they play their first game of the season against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Islanders enter this contest coming off a dominant 6-0 victory at UBS Arena for their first win of the campaign. They will have their hands full with a Rangers team that is riding a three-game winning streak entering the contest.

This is a rivalry that the orange and blue got the best of last season, winning all four games and outscoring their rivals 14-3. They are certainly hoping they can keep that positive momentum going in what will be an emotional night for their goalie, Semyon Varlamov.

The veteran goaltender has been confirmed as the starter for Tuesday night. This is a major accomplishment because it will be the first time that he takes the ice in an NHL regular season game in nearly two years.

Semyon Varlamov starting for first time in nearly two years

Dec 3, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov (40) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Varlamov is coming back from two partial knee replacements, an unprecedented athletic achievement. Doing so at 38 years old makes it all the more impressive, as his last NHL start came back on Nov. 29, 2024.

He was able to get into two games last season on rehab with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL and did make appearances during the preseason in exhibition games leading into the 2026-27 campaign, but getting into the lineup for a regular-season game will be the ultimate achievement.

His health and performance will be something to keep an eye on all season. New York is counting on him to play a prominent role as the No. 2 goalie behind Ilya Sorokin. Having an all-world No. 1 is nice, but he needs rest and to be kept fresh through the end of the season, something that wasn’t done last season.

That responsibility will fall on Varlamov, who, in an ideal world, will make at least 20-25 starts this season.

Semyon Varlamov will make his first start in a little under two years, Islanders coach Pete DeBoer says. Varlamov had two partial knee replacements. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) October 6, 2026

Along with the news of Varlamov starting in goal, the New York projected lineup was revealed during the team’s morning skate. Head coach Peter DeBoer is going with a similar grouping to the one that took the ice against the Devils.

Emil Heineman, Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri are on the first line. On the second line, Brayden Schenn is with the youngsters, Cal Ritchie and Victor Eklund. The third line features Simon Holmstrom, JG Pageau and Anthony Duclair. Rounding things out are Ondrej Palat, Casey Cizikas and Matias Maccelli.

On defense, the first pairing is Adam Pelech with Matthew Schaefer. The second pairing is Alexander Romanov and Ryan Pulock. Rounding out the blue line are Logan Stanley and Tony DeAngelo.

Kyle MacLean, Matt Kessel and Scott Mayfield are expected to be scratched.