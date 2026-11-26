The New York Islanders have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to their team, starting with one of their young stars.

Matthew Schaefer, Defenseman

Perhaps the name that could be on this list every year. The Islanders and their fans have been blessed with this 19-year-old defenseman who has taken the league by storm.

After New York drafted him with the first overall pick in 2025, it's safe to say nobody expected him to have the type of impact he's had this early on. Matthew Schaefer has found himself alongside some of the National Hockey League's biggest and best defensive stars, such as Minnesota's Luke Hughes, Colorado's Cale Makar, and Nashville's Roman Josi.

Some have even called him one of the biggest faces of the league after unanimously winning the Calder Trophy for best rookie last season.

Schaefer has earned the title of Alternate Captain in just his second season, which is a huge accomplishment as he is the youngest in franchise history to have that title.

After the Islanders parted ways with their long-time captain Anders Lee last offseason, there were some conversations about naming the 19-year-old official captain, before ultimately giving the title to Bo Horvat. Schaefer's leadership and contributions to the Long Island community are what have made him a team and fan favorite.

Ilya Sorokin

The guy who has given his all in the net for every one of his starts. The Islanders' goaltender has kept them in almost every game this season. On a night when the defense might struggle, or the offense is slower than usual, he would be able to put the team on his back to come away with a win.

His teammates all love him, and he gets to hear his name chanted in the crowd after making some of his best saves. At the pace he's currently at, Sorokin has a chance to come away with his first career Vezina Trophy, an award some believe that he deserved to win in recent years.

Victor Eklund

Oct 22, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Victor Eklund (38) skates with the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie winger has been a huge surprise in his first season playing in the NHL. While he had a lot of potential from the start, he has been developing very quickly and has been a huge part of New York's young core.

Through 24 games, the 20-year-old right winger is currently fourth on the team in goals and fifth on the team in points. Victor Eklund has provided a much-needed spark for this Islanders team and has given the team a chance at its second straight Calder Trophy recipient.