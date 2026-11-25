The ongoing NHL season for the New York Islanders has officially passed its quarter point.

The milestone unfortunately comes with disappointment, as their seven-game point streak came to an end in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena. However, the Isles are still in decent standing in the Metropolitan Division with 27 points.

But, the quarter point and the current standings would not come without particularly strong performances from three players across the roster in particular.

3 New York Islanders Currently Turning Heads

Nov 19, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; New York Islanders left wing Emil Heineman (51) celebrates a goal against the Winnipeg Jets with New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Bo Horvat

Bo Horvat went into this season with a lot to prove for the Islanders; he had been named the 16th captain in Islanders’ history on Sept. 14 — taking over following the departure of Anders Lee, who had worn the C for the eight years prior.

“You take a step back sometimes when you see that and you just feel very honored and privileged to be able to be in this position,” Horvat said recently of wearing the coveted C to NHL.com. “It comes with a lot of pressure, but it’s just something that I think just pushes me to be a better player, better teammate, and just try to push myself to be better every day.”

In addition to his leadership on the ice, Horvat is second on the team in points with 21, scoring nine goals and handing out 12 assists. The captain also recently put up two points at the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 14; additionally, being known as someone who deserved the captaincy for quite some time, Horvat is typically the last member of the Islanders to stay on the bench and wait for his teammates to head to the locker room.

A leader both on and off the ice.

2. Ilya Sorokin

Despite a recent flub in the net (and allowing recent No. 1 overall pick Gavn Mckenna to pot the game-winner) against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 23 but while also stopping 28 of 31 shots, goaltender Ilya Sorokin has done his part between the pipes for the Isles.

Per a recent story from New York Islanders On SI, Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov have combined for a save percentage of .910, which is third in the League, in addition to posting a Goals Save Above Average of 12.2, which is the second-best mark.

Sorokin also boats nine wins across 16 games played.

1. Matthew Schaefer

Nov 23, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ah, yes — the kid.

Recent events and successes from Matthew Schaefer make it incredibly difficult to not put him at No. 1 on this list in particular; especially after his first career hat trick and impressive shooting metrics in a 5-1 blowout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 17.

At only 19-years-old, Schaefer leads the Islanders in points with 26 (nine goals, 17 assists) as the Isles reach the quarter point of the 2026-27 NHL season.

"We just want to keep this thing going. [We've] got something great going on in here," Schaefer said of of his enthusiasm for the future of the Islanders.