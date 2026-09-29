NY Islanders Unveil Jersey Number for Victor Eklund

After making the 23-man roster for opening night, rookie Victor Eklund of the New York Islanders has been assigned his jersey number.

Eklund will wear No. 38 — 18 Islanders have worn the number previously, per Hockey Reference, including Travis Mitchell most recently in 2026. The first to wear No. 38 with the Isles was reportedly Mick Vukota in 1988-1989.

Eklund's jersey number unveiling and making the roster came after he was originally selected by the Isles at No. 16 overall and was their second of three first-round picks in 2025.

He made his NHL debut on April 14, 2026, in the season finale, posting one point.

Eklund will now wear #38! pic.twitter.com/efmVdKxa1u — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 29, 2026

Eklund's potential for the 2026-27 NHL season is on the rise, as he scored in both rookie scrimmages against the New Jersey Devils as part of Islanders Rookie Camp — impressing throughout Training Camp as a whole due to his highly competitive nature.

Eklund had said he went into this preseason wanting to give it his all at securing a roster spot.

“My expectation is that I work as hard as I can,” Eklund previously said following his first practice of rookie camp. “[I want to] give myself a shot at the team this year. Whatever happens, I want to make sure I’m giving 100 percent."

The right winger also posted 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in nine American Hockey League games with Bridgeport last season. However, the Islanders' AHL affiliate is now known as the Hamilton Hammers.

Islanders Also Release Full 23-Man Roster

The Islanders 23-man roster to start off the upcoming year currently consists of 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

Here is that roster in full, per NHL.com:

FORWARDS (13)

Casey Cizikas

Anthony Duclair

Victor Eklund

Emil Heineman

Simon Holmstrom

Bo Horvat

Matias Maccelli

Kyle MacLean

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Ondrej Palat

Kyle Palmieri

Calum Ritchie

Brayden Schenn

DEFENSEMEN (eight)

Tony DeAngelo

Matt Kessel

Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech

Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov

Matthew Schaefer

Logan Stanley

GOALTENDERS (two)

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Also noted on the unveiling of the Islanders roster was the fact that Mathew Barzal has been placed on the injured non-roster.

Islanders Additionally Unveil 2026 Captains

Apr 3, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat skates up ice during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Captain Bo Horvat has been previously announced, Matthew Schaefer and Brayden Schenn were also announced as Alternate Captains on the morning of Sept. 29.

Schaefer and Schenn will join Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock as Alternate Captains.

All of this news comes just ahead of NHL Opening Night — which follows the Isles winning only one of four preseason games. The Islanders will open their regular season on Sept. 30 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.