NY Islanders Laying Incredible Foundation With Draft Success
The New York Islanders look to be well ahead of the expected timeline when it comes to them being able to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
General manager Mathieu Darche, who took over on May 23, 2025, is still in the process of turning over the roster to fit the vision that he and new head coach Peter DeBoer share. Despite that, the team battled for a playoff spot into April this past season.
As a result, fans were hoping to see a little more aggressiveness when it came to upgrading the roster this summer. Darche stuck to their long-term plan, focusing on long-term flexibility, with approximately $40 million in cap space coming next offseason, and wanting to see the paths clear for young players who are nearing the NHL.
And who could blame them for that strategy? When you draft as well as the Islanders have in the last few years, there are going to be a lot of youngsters pushing for playing time, and that is exactly what New York is in the midst of.
Islanders have done incredibly well with recent top picks
As shared by Ice Metrix on X, the Islanders have crushed it over the last three years when it comes to their three highest picks in the last three drafts. First, it was winger Victor Eklund in 2024, who was the No. 14 overall pick. In 2025, the team selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer first overall.
Both of those selections received A+ grades, looking like foundational pieces for New York to build their roster around as a top-six forward who gets the job done in every facet as an elite two-way producer and puck-moving, high-scoring defenseman anchoring the blueline.
In the 2026 NHL Draft, with the No. 13 overall pick, the team selected another defenseman: Malte Gustafsson. His selection was considered the worst of the bunch but still received a stellar B+ grade.
Gustafsson may not possess elite offensive traits, but he profiles as a strong two-way contributor who leans more toward being an impact player defensively, which makes him an ideal long-term partner for the uber-talented Schaefer.
While Islanders fans will have to wait a little while to see their most recent first-round pick take the ice in the NHL, Eklund is going to be given every opportunity to make the team out of training camp this fall.
It is one of the reasons why the Islanders were okay allowing Anders Lee to depart in free agency, because they want to ensure there is adequate runway for their 2024 first-round pick to play at the highest level.
Eklund made his NHL debut on April 14, 2026, against the Carolina Hurricanes and made an immediate impact, recording an assist while playing on the top line alongside Bo Horvat.
Seeing him make immediate contributions has to excite the fan base because Schaefer has already solidified himself as a bona fide star. He set all sorts of records as a rookie, recording 59 points as he scored 23 goals with 36 assists en route to a unanimous Calder Trophy selection.