NY Islanders Laying Incredible Foundation With Draft Success

Grading each teams last 3 Highest picks

(Last 3 Drafts only)



- New York Islanders



1st - Matthew Schaefer | A+

13th - Malte Gustafsson | B+

16th - Victor Eklund | A+ #NHL #NHLDraft #Isles https://t.co/katVpcNqIw pic.twitter.com/rUpsvih5G2