2 NY Islanders Prospect Coming off Multi-Point Game Streaks

The New York Islanders have been struggling to consistently generate offense this season, which is a major reason they have managed to record a single point in two straight games but are winless in their last four.

Reinforcements are hopefully on the way soon, with Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli and Ryan Pulock all progressing toward a return to provide a boost to the lineup. Once they are back, it will cause a shake-up on the roster, with players likely shuttling back to the AHL with the Hamilton Hammers.

Scoring has been an issue for the AHL squad as well, but that hasn’t been the case throughout the entire organization. There are a few prospects who are performing at an incredibly high level recently, headlined by Tomas Poletin with the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League.

On Nov. 4 against the Spokane Chiefs, Poletin made his presence felt with a two-goal game. The Rockets lost 3-2 in overtime, but he pulled the team out of a 2-0 deficit with back-to-back goals to force the extra time.

Tomas Poletin, Danny Nelson have been on fire

In the team’s next game against Prince George, the 2025 fourth-round pick had one goal and one assist in a 4-1 win. While Poletin was shut out of the scoresheet the following day against Prince George, he was back with a vengeance on Nov. 10 against Moose Jaw, recording three assists in an 8-5 victory.

Through 15 games, Poletin has 16 points, which is the second most on Kelowna behind only Jacob Henderson, who has 17 points in 16 games. Poletin leads the team with eight goals and is tied for fourth with eight assists.

At the collegiate level, Danny Nelson has also caught fire with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, he was named captain of the team this season and showed exactly why in a back-to-back set with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

That Nelson Connection 😆



Sammy finds his brother and Danny has his second of the night!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/weyWN5pxno — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 8, 2026

In the first game, Nelson found the back of the net with about 11 minutes remaining to tie things up. The game went to overtime, where he had the assist on the game-winning score by Evan Werner for a 5-4 victory.

Notre Dame swept the series with a 4-2 win the next night with help from their captain, who scored back-to-back goals, giving him five on the season. That is tied for the most on the team with Werner, and his 10 overall points are also pacing the team.