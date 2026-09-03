NY Islanders Rookie Cole Eiserman Opens at Rookie Roundtable
With their first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, No. 20 overall, the New York Islanders selected forward Cole Eiserman.
A product of Newburyport, Massachusetts, who played collegiately at Boston University, he began his professional career during the 2025-26 season with 12 games played in the AHL with the Bridgeport Islanders, the team’s former affiliate before taking over the Hamilton Hammers this season.
Eiserman will likely spend time with Hamilton this season continuing to develop his game, but he isn’t too far away from earning a spot on the NHL team. When that happens, you can be sure that his newest teammates will follow suit, and his friends and former teammates will chirp at him about his singing.
During a rookie roundtable this summer, the 2024 first-round pick revealed that belting out tunes is what his oldest friends and former teammates will prod him about the most.
Cole Eiserman reveals what he gets chirped about the most
“The guys give me crap that I like to sing. I like to sing a lot, in the car, in the locker room. But I enjoy it; I think it's fun,” he revealed, via Emily Kaplan of ESPN.
Eiserman is going to have a bunch of new teammates to show off his singing chops to this season, whether it is with the Hammers or time spent with the Islanders. However, he has no embarrassment in showcasing that skill.
He did, however, reveal what the most embarrassing moment for him was while playing hockey, and it came during his teenage years.
“At Shattuck-St. Mary, my U14 year, we were at a national tournament. I went to go hit a kid and I completely flipped into our bench. There's video. It's pretty funny to watch now, but yeah, it wasn't too great,” Eiserman said.
One of the top-ranked prospects in the organizational pipeline, he could certainly make his NHL debut at some point this season.
And if he does, he already knows the kind of impression he wants to make when he is on the ice.
Cole Eiserman reveals what he hopes people say about him after game
“I'm so passionate about the game. I want people to see how much I care about every little moment, every little game, every little goal. It all matters to me,” he added during the roundtable.
That certainly sounds like someone the coaching staff and fan base are going to have an easy time getting behind. But to achieve that level of success he hopes to have, he has to go through a specific pre-game routine beforehand.
“I need my pregame shower before I leave. I need to feel refreshed. I need the music going. I need to feel good. Get the hair going, stuff like that,” said Eiserman.
And what is the go-to song he will listen to that will get him amped up the most? “"Free Promo" by Lil Baby,” he revealed.
New York fans will assuredly get to know Eiserman more beyond just this rookie roundtable as he works his way into the picture for a role with the Islanders.