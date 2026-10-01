NY Islanders Were Involved in Kirill Marchenko Sweepstakes

Opening night for the New York Islanders was a tough one, losing 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs after a tough first period.

It was encouraging to see the Islanders fight to the final whistle. Still, it certainly would have been nice to have another offensive weapon in the lineup, capable of putting away some of the scoring opportunities they had.

Across the ice, playing against them, was one of those high-level offensive weapons: Kirill Marchenko. The Maple Leafs acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets right before the regular season got underway, and according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic (subscription required), New York was in on him as well.

“But the Islanders sure tried. And I think they were confident they could extend the player, too, had they dealt for him,” LeBrun wrote.

Islanders didn't have the pieces to acquire Kirill Marchenko

Sep 29, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson (53) blocks a scoring attempt from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kirill Marchenko (86) in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, what led to the Islanders falling short in their pursuit of Marchenko was their inability to match what Toronto could offer; it is why the Maple Leafs’ opening night opponent, the Montreal Canadiens, also fell short in their attempt to trade for Marchenko.

The Blue Jackets weren’t looking to bring on players with an eye toward the future; if they were going to move Marchenko, they wanted to bring back a player who could fill that void immediately. Toronto possessed that with Matthew Knies, who turns 24 years old on Oct. 17.

On top of his youth and established NHL production, he is locked into a team-friendly long-term contract. Knies will make $7.75 million annually through 2031. That kind of asset isn’t one that the Islanders currently possess to build a trade package around.

“Every time there’s a good player available, we make calls,” New York general manager Mathieu Darche, with a wry smile, told The Athletic while at the morning skate before the team’s season opener. “He’s a good player. I thought he was really good last night. Good for the Leafs.”

Islanders will keep looking to add talent to roster

Nov 22, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche speaks with fans at a pre-game event prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Islanders may not have landed Marchenko, it won’t deter Darche from making a run at the next player of that caliber who becomes available. The front office has a tough balancing act to do right now, integrating and developing young players, such as forward Victor Eklund, while having enough veterans in place to provide leadership.

The dreaded middle ground is where many evaluators see New York currently, but the future remains bright with defenseman Matthew Schaefer as their franchise building block.

Alas, Islanders fans can rest a little easier knowing Darche is looking to add, not subtract, from the team, looking to push toward a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.