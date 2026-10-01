Dreaded Middle Has NY Islanders Projected for Tough Season

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of the New York Islanders, who have an ownership group willing to spend to have a winner on the ice.

The team has a lot of talent on the roster right now, but they look to be stuck in the dreaded middle; not bad enough to truly bottom out for another top lottery pick to pair with superstar defenseman Matthew Schaefer, but not looking talented enough to contend for a Stanley Cup.

That dilemma, and roster construction, is why the Islanders have been predicted to finish in last place in the Metropolitan Division by Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. New York looks to be stuck between eras with general manager Mathieu Darche in his second season at the helm.

A few moves were made ahead of the NHL trade deadline last season with the team a surprise contender for a playoff spot. Those additions didn’t end up helping, as New York regressed down the stretch with a worn-down Ilya Sorokin not being able to keep up his level of production.

Islanders need to pick a direction for roster

Nov 22, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche speaks with fans at a pre-game event prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem for the Islanders is that they have star-level building blocks with Schaefer, a 19-year-old phenom, and Sorokin. They are a strong enough duo to build around and lead a team into the postseason, but there are questions about the supporting cast.

There are solid veterans, led by Captain Bo Horvat and forward Mathew Barzal, who can elevate the team to another level. Youngsters such as Cal Ritchie and Victor Eklund have high ceilings and can help the Islanders blow past expectations.

While there are reasons to be excited, there are concerns about the roster as well. Where are they going to get consistent scoring from? Horvat, Barzal, Ritchie, Casey Cizikas and JG Pageau are solid options up the middle, but there is something to be desired there, too.

On the wings, they will be counting on veterans such as Kyle Palmieri and Brayden Schenn to fill prominent roles and stuff the stat sheet. Can they bounce back after an injury and underwhelming play, respectively?

A real issue for the Islanders is that not many moves were made this offseason to upgrade the roster. Anders Lee departed in free agency, and Matias Maccelli was signed as a replacement, but for the most part, the rest of the roster is being run back.

With how much other teams in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference have upgraded, New York is in a tough spot for this season.