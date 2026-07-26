Victor Eklund Possesses Strong Friendship With Fellow NY Islanders Teammate
Calle Odelius and Victor Eklund of the New York Islanders are thick as thieves.
Odelius was originally drafted by the Islanders at No. 65 overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. His longtime friend, Victor Eklund, was drafted with the No. 16 selection of the 2025 NHL Draft. With this in mind, a recent report has indicated that Odelius immediately texted Eklund upon his drafting and was celebrating the fact that they'd be teammates.
Eklund and Odelius also spent their offseason training together — which has been their usual norm. However, the pair did so for the first time as prospects for the same franchise this summer.
“It’s great being in the same organization,” Odelius said per NHL.com of Eklund. “I was so pumped when he got drafted. He’s so energetic. It’s almost like having a little brother you want to punch all the time, in a good way. He’s always joking around. When you’re in the gym and you turn your back on him, he’ll go hide your water bottle or something, push off your hat or something. It’s a lot of fun.”
Following the 2026 Development Camp, Odelius and Eklund would also enjoy a week-long trip to Spain together for a break in their offseason training.
“We work out together all summer and we decided we need a break at some point,” Odelius said in the same report. “So we booked a house in Spain, going for a whole week. It’ll be a lot of fun.”
Victor Eklund, Calle Odelius Could Develop On-Ice Bond Following Off-Ice Friendship
Eklund made his NHL debut on April 14th following the signing of his entry-level contract on July 14. His first career point came against the Carolina Hurricanes on an assist for teammate Bo Horvat's 300th career goal.
Odelius is a defenseman who is signed to a three-year, $2,495,000 contract. He's known for being a two-way blueliner who portrays great composure on the ice and demonstrates strong play-making abilities.
The defenseman also possesses a strong point shot and has great accuracy in terms of finding the net.
Eklund is only 19, with Odelius being three years older at 22 years old. The two very much represent the future of the Isles alongside Matthew Schaefer, and could easily transition their off-ice friendship into strong on-ice chemistry.
Eklund looks to embark on his first full professional season in North America; Odelius is coming off spending his 2025-26 season split between the ECHL and AHL, recording 11 points across both leagues.