3 Things the Tampa Bay Lightning Must do to Advance Against Montreal
It has been a physical, exhilarating four games between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. A series that has seen 3 overtime games, a comeback victory, numerous big hits, and no true home ice advantage.
The Tampa Bay Lightning knew they were in for a battle against the Canadiens before the series even started, Montreal's physicality that gave Tampa troubles in the regular season bodes well in the playoffs, and the Canadiens are led by Lightning legend Martin St Louis.
With that said, the Bolts have regained the home ice advantage, evening the series up at 2, here's what they must do over the last three games to advance to the next round.
1. Play Through Their Stars
So far the Lightning have been led by Brandon Hagel, 6 goals in the first 4 games with numerous assists coming at the hands of Nikita Kucherov, but beyond these two, Tampa's other star Brayden Point has yet to make his impact felt. If Point can get going along with Kucherov and Hagel, Tampa instantly regains the advantage this series. Beyond the stars in the offensive and defensive department, Andrei Vasilevskiy has done exactly what is asked of him so far this series. Most of the goals let up have come at the hands of defensive error and the Big Cat has shut the Canadiens down in the clutch.
Brandon Hagel Proving He’s Tampa Bay’s Next Captain in the Making
Kucherov 6 points, Guentzel 7 Points, Hagel 7 Points.
2. The Power Play Unit Has to Be Better
Tampa had 4 shots through 4 power play attempts in game 4 before scoring on their 1st shot of their 5th opportunity, but the power play has been abysmal. Tampa has scored 4 goals in 20 opportunities and has left many goals on the table. Tampa's unit has to be better going forward as the penalties will keep coming from the Canadiens, clean up the power play unit and take advantage of the Habs mistakes.
Postseason Rankings:
Power Play: 20.0% (7th)
Penalty Kill: 73.7% (14th)
This is Point's opportunity to get going, especially with the focus and energy required for Kucherov and Hagel.
3. Maintain Physicality and Discipline
The Canadiens have been on the power play 19 times themselves, with many of Tampa's mistakes being silly, self-inflicted penalties. Tampa needs to keep the physicality up, we have seen big hits from Crozier, a timely glove drop from Brandon Hagel, and numerous hits/skirmishes. But Tampa needs to remain disciplined, they are the more experienced team and that needs to be a factor over the last 3 (potentially 2) games.
If the Lightning can do these 3 things, this series is theirs, they have the star power, they have the depth, and they have the home ice advantage. The Lightning's stars have done their job so far, but they need to keep it up, beyond that they must improve on both the power play and penalty kill, while being more disciplined. Tampa has dominated the 5-5 game this series and now they need to dominate with their special teams.
Game 5 is Wednesday April 29th @ Benchmark International Arena