3 Things the Tampa Bay Lightning Must do to Advance Against Montreal

Brandon Hagel. Brayden Point. Nikita Kucherov.



That trio annihilated the Canadiens game four.



Shot attempts: • 16-3 (84.21%)

Shots: • 7-0

xGF: • 0.8-0.04 (94.76%)

Scoring Chances: • 12-0

HD Chances:… pic.twitter.com/sm7hcabSfY