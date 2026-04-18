Jon Cooper Provides a Victor Hedman Injury Update and Other Injury News
Victor Hedman Status Remains Unclear for Game 1
The Tampa Bay Lightning are preparing for their first-round playoff series with uncertainty surrounding captain Victor Hedman.
Head coach Jon Cooper said Hedman has started to return to the ice but is not expected to be available at this point.
“Vic’s been around us. He’s slowly starting to get some ice time and stuff like that and get himself, hopefully, back,” “We love having him around because he is our captain and he has a wealth of experience so he is going to be with us and on this trip. He is going to be with us but probably unavailable right now and it’s playoff time so we keep those things close to the vest.”- Jon Cooper
Hedman plays a central role on Tampa Bay’s defense. He handles top matchups, contributes on special teams, and logs heavy minutes. But the Lightning have done a fine job without their captain so far this season. Darren Raddysh, J.J Moser, and others will have to continue to carry the load.
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Dominic James Expected to Be Available
There is a more positive outlook for Dominic James, who has not played since February 28.
Cooper said he expects James to be ready for Game 1, while noting the challenges that come with returning from injury.
“We’re hoping so. That’s a big injury that he had,” Cooper said. “A lot of times it is the mental hurdle you have to get over but I am anticipating he will be ready.”- Jon Cooper
If available, James gives Tampa Bay another option in the forward group. His return would help restore some of the lineup balance that has been affected in recent weeks.
Speed and Lineup Impact
Cooper pointed to James’ speed as an important factor, especially against a quick Montreal Canadiens team.
“He’s fast and we are playing a fast team so he’s been able to push the pace on whatever line he has played on so that is something we will be looking forward to. We missed it. There is no doubt.”- Jon Cooper
Tampa Bay’s forward lines benefit from players who can move the puck quickly through the neutral zone. James has shown the ability to contribute in that area, which can support the team’s transition game and offensive zone entries.
Practice Availability and Final Notes
At the most recent practice, nearly the full roster participated. Hedman and Pontus Holmberg were the only players not on the ice, which aligns with Cooper’s update.
The Lightning will continue to monitor Hedman’s situation while preparing for Game 1 without him. At the same time, the expected return of James gives the coaching staff another option as they finalize lineup decisions.
Tampa Bay enters the series with adjustments to make, but the overall structure of the roster remains intact.