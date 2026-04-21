Jon Cooper Provides an Unfortunate Victor Hedman Update Before Game 2
Victor Hedman is a Lightning legend, playing in Tampa since 2009, Hedman holds multiple records, has won two Stanley Cups, and will certainly see his jersey in the rafters of Benchmark International Arena someday.
Hedman was named Tampa's captain after longtime captain Steven Stamkos departed to Nashville, and Hedman has filled the role nicely.
But a few weeks ago, Jon Cooper announced that Victor Hedman would be out die to personal reasons, and although he is back with the team, he isn't expected to suit up at all for round one.
Jon Cooper had this to say prior to game one's beginning:
“Vic’s been around us. He’s slowly starting to get some ice time and stuff like that and get himself, hopefully, back,” “We love having him around because he is our captain and he has a wealth of experience so he is going to be with us and on this trip. He is going to be with us but probably unavailable right now and it’s playoff time so we keep those things close to the vest.”- Jon Cooper
Hedman has continued to be on the ice, participating in the optional skate every day, but Tampa will have to do their best to beat the Canadiens without their captain.
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The Lightning will be without Charles-Edouard D’Astous for game 2 as well after taking a big hit behind Tampa's not from Josh Anderson and Jake Evans. The hit put a stop to the game and the refs called Anderson for a controversial charging penalty.
So, taking D’Astous spot on the blue line will be Declan Carlile, who will be making his NHL postseason debut. Carlile is another great undrafted story who has made the most of every opportunity, Carlile will bring great physicality to Tampa's defense, perfect for the matchup with the Canadiens as game one saw a whopping 86 hits.
Carlile had 51 hits, the sixth-most of any Lightning defenseman despite playing in half of the team’s games.
Carlile does have some history with Anderson, whom is the reason Carlile will be getting his chance tonight.
Pontus Holmberg will remain out.
Tampa faces a big game where they must win to even the series back up. Tampa must be more disciplined in game 2 while maintaining the physicality that is required for the playoffs, their game one loss was essentially self inflicted, and their special teams unit will be put to the test all series.