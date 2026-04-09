Lightning Continue Their Road Trip to Take on The Canadiens
The Tampa Bay Lightning have gone cold, showcased by their two-game losing streak during their final road-trip of the 2025/26 regular season. The Lightning have dropped two big divisional games to the Sabres, and Senators while the Canadiens loom next, in their march towards winning the Atlantic.
The Lightning's recent losses have been some tough ones, the first in a physical matchup with the Sabres who have had the Bolts number this season, and the second on the second night of a back-to-back was a demolition of backup keeper Jonas Johansson.
But despite all that, the Lightning still control their own destiny and head coach Jon Cooper will not be using injuries as an excuse.
Breaking Down How the Lightning Can Clinch the Atlantic Division
“You can’t really ever use injuries as an excuse. I don’t know what man-games lost we have this year, but it’s got to be up there in this league. We’ve had to deal with it all year. This is a little different because we had to bring three American League guys just to play in this game, and I thought they did great for us. Ultimately though, It’s a 1-1 game in the third and we’ve got a chance to get points out of this game…We’re a playoff team, we’re just not playing like one right now and we only have a couple of games here to figure it out and see where we land. But we need to be better than we are right now.”- Jon Cooper
So, their next opportunity to figure it out is in Montreal, against the Canadiens. The Canadiens are currently third in the Atlantic and are tied with the Lightning at 102 points (the Lightning do hold all the tie breakers).
This game features two of the league’s top offensive talents in Nikita Kucherov and Nick Suzuki.
Kucherov: 43 goals, 84 assists
Suzuki: 28 goals, 68 assists
Both players have been catalysts for their teams, and their impact could ultimately decide this matchup.
Note -- Kucherov trails Connor McDavid by one point for the Art Ross (most points).
So far this season, the Lighting have handled the Canadiens, once on the road in a 6-1 victory, and once at home in a 5-4 shootout victory that saw the Bolts surrender 4 third period goals and blow a 4-1 lead (Johanssen was in goal for both). In their latest matchup, it was a close 2-1 contest until late in the third period when the Canadiens scored a shorthanded, empty netter to make it 3-1, and later another.
The two teams' matchup well, both teams showcase superior depth and two of the league's top stars, now it's just a matter of which team plays the more physical, disciplined brand of hockey.
Probable Goalies
- Andrei Vasilevskiy Versus Jakub Dobes