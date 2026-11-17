Alex Ovechkin has spent more than two decades making life difficult for opposing goaltenders around the NHL. Tonight, however, the Washington Capitals captain received a different kind of welcome in Tampa Bay, one that had little to do with what happens on the ice.

Ahead of what will be his final regular-season appearance in Tampa, Ovechkin was presented with a custom-made cigar box complete with cigars by Lightning captain Victor Hedman, former Capitals teammate John Carlson, and Tampa Bay assistant coach Jeff Halpern. The gesture offered a personal touch to a matchup that carries a little more meaning than an ordinary regular-season game.

The #GoBolts just presented Alex Ovechkin with some gifts in his final game here in Tampa.



He was presented with a custom J.C. Newman cigar box and cigars that are stamped with his hot hands celebration from his 50th goal of the season in Tampa in 2009. pic.twitter.com/yarLL9jQ2j — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) November 17, 2026

Victor Hedman had this to say when giving Ovechkin his gift:

“We wanted to congratulate you on an amazing career and it has been an honor to play against you” Lightning Captain Victor Hedman

At 41 years old, Ovechkin is approaching the end of a remarkable NHL career. The league's all-time leading goal scorer has built a legacy that extends well beyond Washington, earning respect from opponents and fans throughout the hockey world. His final visit to Benchmark International Arena provides Tampa Bay with an opportunity to recognize one of the game's greatest players.

Ovechkin has certainly made his presence felt against the Lightning throughout his career. According to Stathead, he has recorded 97 points, including 51 goals and 46 assists, in 87 regular-season games against Tampa Bay. Those numbers reflect the kind of consistent production that has made him one of hockey's most feared offensive players.

While the night will have a special meaning for Ovechkin, the Lightning also have business to handle.

CAPS TODAY: Tonight marks Alex Ovechkin’s final regular-season game in Tampa. Ovechkin’s 35 points (18g, 17a) in 42 games at Benchmark International Arena are the 7th most he has registered at a road venue, while his 18 goals are tied for the 8th most: https://t.co/FGSR1qZRff pic.twitter.com/mRTP63TZhf — Capitals PR (@CapitalsPR) November 17, 2026

Tampa Bay enters Tuesday's matchup looking to bounce back after suffering its first home loss of the season Saturday night, falling 2-0 to the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit goaltender Daniil Tarasov stopped all 31 shots he faced, ending Tampa Bay's franchise-record eight-game home winning streak to open the season.

The Lightning will also have some familiarity with their opponent, having defeated Washington 3-1 in their home opener on October 3. Tampa Bay received first-period goals from Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Conor Geekie before Jake Guentzel sealed the victory with an empty-net goal late in the third.

Tonight, the attention will understandably shift toward Ovechkin. The cigar box, the familiar faces, and the recognition from an opposing organization all serve as reminders of the impact he has made on the sport.

For one final regular-season visit to Tampa, the Lightning made sure the occasion was about more than just hockey and expect another tribute to be given to one of the NHL's all-time greats before the puck drops.