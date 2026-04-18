Lightning vs Canadiens: How to Watch & Full Eastern Conference Round One Schedule
How to Watch Lightning vs Canadiens
The Eastern Conference First Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens is set to deliver a compelling clash of styles, and fans will have multiple ways to follow every moment.
Games in this series will be broadcast across major networks including ESPN, TNT, and truTV, with streaming options available on platforms like HBO Max and SN services depending on your region. Canadian viewers can also catch coverage on CBC and Sportsnet. As always, checking local listings before puck drop is key since some later games are still listed as TBD.
The series opens in Tampa Bay, giving the Lightning home-ice advantage something that could prove crucial early on. With several games scheduled in prime evening slots, this matchup is easily accessible for fans across North America.
Lightning vs Canadiens Round One Schedule
Here’s the full schedule for the series, including broadcast networks (all times ET):
Game 1: Sunday, April 19 – Montreal at Tampa Bay – 5:45 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 – Montreal at Tampa Bay – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Friday, April 24 – Tampa Bay at Montreal – 7:00 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, HBO Max)
Game 4: Sunday, April 26 – Tampa Bay at Montreal – 7:00 p.m. (SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, April 29 – Montreal at Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 1 – Tampa Bay at Montreal – TBD (TBD)
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 3 – Montreal at Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)
This format follows the traditional 2-2-1-1-1 playoff structure, giving Tampa Bay the edge with four potential home games.
Key Storylines Heading Into the Series
Lightning vs Canadiens: 3 Defining Storylines Shaping a Heated Playoff Series
This matchup presents a clear stylistic contrast. Tampa Bay enters the postseason with advantages in offensive production, defensive structure, and special teams efficiency. Meanwhile, Montreal leans heavily on discipline, physicality, and a structured defensive system to keep games close.
All eyes will be on Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, who continue to drive the Lightning’s offensive engine. Their ability to generate scoring chances especially on the power play could tilt the series early.
On the blue line, Darren Raddysh has emerged as a stabilizing presence, helping Tampa maintain its defensive identity even amid lineup questions.
For Montreal, the spotlight shifts to Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who must produce consistently if the Canadiens hope to keep pace. Their offensive creativity will be tested against a disciplined Lightning defense.
Defensively, Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, and Mike Matheson will be tasked with slowing down Tampa Bay’s attack while contributing in transition.
Injury Updates and What to Watch
One looming question for Tampa Bay involves key injuries. Head coach Jon Cooper recently noted there’s no immediate update on Victor Hedman or Pontus Holmberg but indicated more clarity is expected soon. Their availability could significantly impact Tampa’s defensive depth and overall matchup strategy.
If Tampa Bay is at full strength, they would be even more clear favorites. However, Montreal’s physical style and defensive discipline make them a dangerous opponent capable of forcing low-scoring, tightly contested games.
Final Thoughts
Tampa Bay’s high-powered system will be tested by Montreal’s structured approach, creating a classic playoff contrast.
For the Lightning, the path forward is clear: strong starts, special teams dominance, and continued production from their stars. If those elements click, Tampa Bay should be well-positioned to advance, but in the playoffs, nothing comes easy.