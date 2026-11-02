just a few days ago the Tampa Bay Lightning were informed by Nikita Kucherov that he would like to be traded. Kucherov is currently playing in the final season of his eight-year, $76 million contract, and the request comes amidst the contract dispute.

But Kucherov's request wasn't due to the money, at least that's what he told reporters when talking to the media.

“It was never about the money for me. It was more about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we have had two conversations.” Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov on what the #GoBolts organization means to him



“Everything, I got drafted here, this is my 14th year. A couple championships, I met a lot of great people. Everything. My kids grew up here, and I'm forever grateful for this organization.” https://t.co/8akB2JDkBH — Diandra Loux (@Diandra_loux) November 2, 2026

Now while I'm not sure if this is entirely true, two conversations with your franchise icon who wants an extension is certainly a choice, especially when Tampa found themselves in this situation not to long ago with Steven Stamkos.

The Lightning and General Manager Julien BriseBois have said that they have no intention trading Nikita Kucherov, but they would put themselves in a peculiar situation.

If you do not trade Kucherov, and you can not reach an agreement, you let one of the NHL's best players walk while getting nothing in return. That is a mistake you can't make, especially not with two of your franchise icons within a 5-year stretch.

Kucherov's agent took to X, formerly know as Twitter to release a statement regarding some reports:

"False. Nikita loves his teammates and Tampa, where he won two Stanley Cups and three of his children were born. He has a great relationship with Jon Cooper and wished he could have stayed, but negotiations with management did not work out and he will be moving on. The rest is garbage from journalists in Russia paid for clicks." Dan Milstein

False. Nikita loves his teammates and Tampa, where he won two Stanley Cups and three of his children were born. He has a great relationship with Jon Cooper and wished he could have stayed, but negotiations with management did not work out and he will be moving on. The rest is… https://t.co/BmTECXj7Q6 — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) November 2, 2026

While it has been said that Kucheorv will continue to play hockey for the Bolts, it is a situation that needs to be handled. Kucherov has been very open about how his teammates are his friends and how Tampa is home, but when this looms over the team, it is hard to focus no matter what is going on.

Brandon Hagel, who will one day be a captain, reminded everyone during his media availability that "the focus is playing" and same goes for Kucherov as the Lightning sit with a record of 8-3-2.

Hagel also took a subtle shot at Dylan Larkin.

Asked Brandon Hagel about Nikita Kucherov situation after #GoBolts practice today. pic.twitter.com/DFQfQVwFBu — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) November 2, 2026

For the time being, the Lightning need Nikita Kucherov to help them win, and he will do just that. But behind the scenes, General Manager Julien BriseBois must do whatever it takes to keep the long time Bolt in the city, or find the best trade package he can get to help this team moving forward.