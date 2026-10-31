Nikita Kucherov Shines in Lightning Loss as Trade Rumors Continue

Just a day after the breaking news that Nikita Kucherov has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning, they returned to the ice. While playing a game amidst such big rumors isn't easy, the Lightning lost a late lead an ultimately fell in the shootout, moving to 8-3-2.

Kucherov reminded the NHL on his first day post trade request of his immense offensive talent, and maybe it was enough for Julien BriseBois and the Tampa Bay Lightning to change their stance on an eventual trade. Kucherov assisted on three of the Lightning's goals and was a +3 in the loss.

The ironic thing about this contest between the Bolts and Predators is the fact that Steven Stamkos was on the other side of the ice, and scored the game tying goal. Stamkos, another Lightning legend who was not provided an extension and now sees himself in another jersey. The two spent time together in Tampa and shared a moment before the game.

Kucherov meets up with former teammate Steven Stamkos and the two share a laugh during the opening faceoff 😆👀 pic.twitter.com/CblGVHP7T6 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2026

Conor Geekie scored another goal.

0-3 on the power play.

Rumor Roundup

Julien BriseBois released a statement last night about Tampa's intentions involving Kucherov.

"We are aware of the media reports regarding the future of Nikita Kucherov with the Lightning. We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.'' Julien BriseBois

Kucherov's agent tells us that Kucherov will play hockey.

“He loves playing hockey. He will play while I will take care of the business side going forward.” Dan Millstein

Jon Cooper shares his thoughts.

"I will sit here and tell you nothing has changed in what our goals are this year just, maybe, the context of how it is going to go about. Kuch is 100% a part of this team. He wants to be a part of this team for this season and he is committed to be with the group that loves him and the group he loves. What I don't want to get skewed in all of this is if Kuch turns the puck over or the play does not go exactly his way and he shows frustration or, at some point, the coach who is coaching him is showing frustration with him or somebody else on the team and, then, everybody says, 'Oh my God. He wants out.' That will not be the case. Jon Cooper will coach the team the way Jon Cooper has always coached the team and Kuch is going to play like the superstar he is and the way he has for a decade and a half and that is how it is going to continue. All the rest of it is outside noise and, for Kuch internally, what happens after our season is over, that's Kuch's right and he has earned that right for whatever happens. For us, it probably made the team stronger." Jon Cooper

Jon Cooper on the Nikita Kucherov situation: "I will sit here and tell you nothing has changed in what our goals are this year just, maybe, the context of how it is going to go about. Kuch is 100% a part of this team. He wants to be a part of this team for this season and he is… — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) October 31, 2026

Beyond that, the rumors continue to swirl, The Fourth Period Podcast said that the Lightning offered a 4-year $60-million dollar deal, well below what the max offer could be, especially with a rising cap.

But while the rumors continue to swirl, the Lightning have games to play on the ice, and it is the players and Jon Cooper's job to keep their focus stays on the ice as Julien BriseBois and Nikita Kucherov's agent settle the final decision.

The Tampa Bay Lightning return to home ice Tuesday November 3rd against the Detroit Red Wings.