Playoff Prep Night in Tampa as the Rangers Come to Town
Thanks to some help from the Philadelphia Flyers, the Tampa Bay Lightning enter game 82 with nothing on the line, as they clinched home ice for round one of the NHL playoffs against the Canadiens. But tonight, the New York Rangers visit Benchmark International Arena to wrap up the regular season.
Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against the Rangers this season with a 7-3 loss on the road on Nov. 12 and a 4-1 win at home on Nov. 29
Jon Cooper was asked if their was a potential to rest any starters if game 82 held no weight, and this was his response:
“Potentially, that might read something into it. But it’s not as much about what happens tonight. It’s what’s going to help our players be in the best position to succeed when Game 1 starts. So that’ll be the paramount in what decisions we make.”- Jon Cooper
So, with nothing on the line, health turns to the priority for game 82, the Lightning already received the good news that Max Crozier is returning to the 26-man roster, Brandon Hagel was a participant in the optional morning skate, and no matter who plays for the Bolts, the Rangers may want to lose anyway.
Tonight's Storylines
- If the Rangers win, they move from third in the NHL Lottery odds to fourth, 11.5% chance at the #1 overall pick to 9.5%.
- Any points earned tonight would give Tampa Bay the fifth-highest point total in a single season in team history. A win would be even more significant, marking their 51st victory and tying for the third-most wins in a season.
- The Lightning have also shown resilience throughout the year. They have won 19 games after allowing the first goal, which ranks as the third-highest total in the league this season.
- Another key factor in Tampa's success has been unexpected offensive production. No team in the NHL has received more scoring from undrafted players during the 2025-26 season, highlighting the organization’s ability to develop and maximize overlooked talent.
- Nikita Kucherov trails Connor McDavid by 4 points and is currently tied with McDavid for the league lead in assists (86).
- Andrei Vasilevskiy is the odds-on leader for the Vezina Trophy (best goal tender).
Why Nikita Kucherov has been the NHL’s Most Valuable Player
Tampa's playoff fate is set, but there is still one more home game to be played in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning fans. Don't be surprised if some members of the Bolts don't play as much as normal as the Bolts prepare to play the Habs in round one.