Tampa Bay Forward Nominated for Selke Trophy Yet Again
Anthony Cirelli has once again been recognized as one of the NHL’s premier defensive forwards.
The Tampa Bay Lightning center was named one of three finalists for the 2025-26 Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. Joining Cirelli as finalists are Brock Nelson of the Colorado Avalanche and Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens.
This marks the second consecutive season Cirelli has been named a Selke finalist after becoming the first player in Lightning franchise history to receive the honor last season. The 28-year-old continued to establish himself as one of hockey’s elite two-way centers during another dominant season in Tampa Bay.
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Defensive Anchor for Tampa Bay
Cirelli played a major role in helping the Lightning secure their ninth straight Stanley Cup Playoff appearance. Tampa Bay finished second in the NHL in goal differential (+57) and third in goals allowed with just 229 goals conceded during the regular season.
One of the biggest reasons for that defensive success was Cirelli’s impact in all situations. He recorded a career-best +38 rating for the season (9th in NHL), ranking fourth among NHL forwards, while consistently matching up against opposing top lines. The veteran center also led Tampa Bay forwards with 1,075 face-offs taken and paced the team’s forwards in penalty-kill ice time.
The Lightning’s penalty kill finished third in the NHL at 82.6%, with Cirelli serving as a key part of the unit as displayed in the playoffs. His value extended beyond the defensive zone as well, as Tampa Bay outscored opponents 76-42 at even strength with him on the ice per the Tampa Bay Lightning's website.
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A Key Piece of the Lightning Core
Beyond the numbers, Cirelli’s consistency, hockey IQ and relentless motor have made him one of the most trusted players in Tampa Bay’s lineup. Since entering the league, he has developed into a foundational piece for a Lightning core that has remained among the NHL’s contenders for nearly a decade.
Cirelli is signed through the 2030-31 season.
Now in his ninth NHL season, all with Tampa Bay, Cirelli has another opportunity to bring home one of the league’s top individual honors while continuing to anchor the Lightning’s defensive identity.