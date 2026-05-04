Which Tampa Bay Lightning Players Impressed the Most in Their First Round Exit
The Tampa Bay Lightning took the Montreal Canadiens to seven games in a series that saw every game decided by one goal or fewer, both teams winning two games in overtime, and just great hockey overall.
The Tampa Bay Lightning were unable to get the job done, but they many players still showed why Tampa fans have no reason to worry. Their core is locked up for many years, and one of their most impressive players was a rookie.
1. Brandon Hagel
Hagel was Tampa's best player this series. He made an impact every night, he scored 6 goals, had 7 takeaways, and was a +6 for Tampa in the series. Hagel's physicality, hockey IQ, and hustle was on display all series and was further encapsulated by his impressive empty net save in game seven. He fought hard for the Bolts until the very end. Hagel will be Tampa's captain one day, and trading for him was one of the best decisions the Lightning front office has made in recent years.
Brandon Hagel Proving He’s Tampa Bay’s Next Captain in the Making
2. Jake Guentzel
Jake Guentzel was everywhere this series, just like Hagel. Guentzel also had 8 points this series and provided the spark Tampa's offense needed all series. Guentzel is one of the best playoff performers in the sport and he did everything in his power to help the Bolts advance to round 2. Guentzel was huge on both sides of the special teams and having him under contract through 2030-31 is a win for Tampa.
3. Dominic James
You can't look at this series without highlighting the Bolts rookie Dominic James. His speed, his physicality, and his ability to get something going on the Bolts second line were huge for Tampa. Dominic James became the first Lightning rookie to score a goal in a Game 7 and the 5th in the team's history to score multiple goals in a playoff series. Tampa has to get younger and faster and James (23) fits that need.
Cirelli, Raddysh, and Moser all deserve major props for this series, but I went with the rookie to showcase the bright future he has in Tampa.
Tampa still has a strong core, and they have some promising young pieces in James, Moser, and Goncalves.
Losing in the first round in four straight years truly is a shame, but the Canadiens were not the team Tampa wanted to see in the first round. Tampa will have many decisions to make this offseason including one with Darren Raddysh (who should get extended).
It was a hard fought series, and Guentzel, Hagel, and James gave Tampa a chance.