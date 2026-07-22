Tampa Bay Lightning Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
The Tampa Bay Lightning officially know the road ahead.
The organization unveiled its 2026-27 regular season schedule, marking the beginning of a new era with the NHL's expanded 84-game format. The Lightning will play 42 home games and 42 road games, giving fans two additional opportunities to watch the Bolts this season.
Tampa Bay opens the year on Oct. 1 with a road matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden before returning home two days later for its home opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 3 at Benchmark International Arena.
New 84-game schedule
With the league expanding to an 84-game regular season, the Lightning's schedule has been adjusted accordingly.
The Bolts will face each of their seven Atlantic Division rivals four times—twice at home and twice on the road—for a total of 28 divisional games. They'll also play each Metropolitan Division opponent three times for 24 games, while continuing the traditional home-and-home format against every Western Conference team, accounting for the remaining 32 games.
That gives Tampa Bay 28 games against the Atlantic Division, 24 against the Metropolitan Division, and 32 against the Western Conference, bringing the regular season total to 84 games.
This will not be the first time the NHL has operated under an 84 game season, as they last did during the 92-93 and 93-94 seasons. The change comes from the NHL's new Collective Bargaining Agreement that was agreed upon last offseason.
Home Schedule Highlights
Tampa Bay's home opener against Washington (John Carlon's old team) begins a three-game homestand, but fans won't have to wait long for plenty of action at Benchmark International Arena as they play 8 games at home in November.
The defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes make their lone trip to Tampa on Nov. 25, while the Montreal Canadiens return for a rematch of last season's first-round playoff series with visits on Dec. 31 and Apr. 8.
The rivaled Florida Panthers won't visit Tampa until 2027. The in-state rivals are scheduled to play at Benchmark International Arena on Feb. 16 and Mar. 23.
Tampa went 26-14-1 and home last season.
Road schedule
The Lightning's longest road trip will span four games, a stretch they'll face four different times throughout the season.
December will be the busiest month on the calendar, featuring 15 total games, including eight on the road. March also includes eight road contests, making those two months the most travel-heavy portion of Tampa Bay's schedule.
The Lightning will also navigate 13 back-to-back sets during the season.
Tampa went 24-12-5 on the road last season.
Ticket information
Via the Tampa Bay Lightning website.
Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. Fans eligible for presale access will receive information about their designated purchase window during the week of Aug. 10.