Tampa Bay Lightning Dominated by Rangers in Season Opener

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened up their 2026/27 season on the road in Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers and it didn't end well for the Bolts. Tampa fell to New York 5-1 in a game where they never had a chance.

It didn't take long for the Rangers to get the scoring started. New York started with much of the control and it led to a penalty on J.J Moser. The Rangers then capitalized with a power play goal from Mika Zibanejad.

The first-period struggles continued for the Lightning as Tampa Bay failed to capitalize on its first power-play opportunity of the night. Immediately after the man advantage expired, the Bolts turned the puck over, allowing the Rangers to turn it into a 2-on-1 rush. Pavel Dorofeyev finished the breakaway opportunity to give New York a 2-0 lead.

Tampa Bay's power play was a major reason for the team's success during its best years, even if the unit struggled last season. While it is only one game, the Lightning will need to find a way to become more dangerous with the man advantage. Tampa had opportunities throughout the night but struggled to create consistent pressure or generate quality chances with the extra attacker.

The Lightning entered the second period trailing 2-0 and were never able to completely erase the deficit. Tampa finally found the back of the net for the first time this season when Nikita Kucherov scored a beautiful goal with just over 12 minutes remaining in the period. Ilya Mikheyev and Brayden Point picked up the assists on the play.

Tampa Bay goal!



Scored by Nikita Kucherov with 12:01 remaining in the 2nd period.



Assisted by Ilya Mikheyev and Brayden Point.



New York: 3

Tampa Bay: 1#TBLvsNYR #NYR #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/i1WfnlYp0U — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 2, 2026

For long stretches, Tampa looked like a team still trying to find its chemistry after many of the lines went more than a week without playing a game. The lines appeared out of sync, and that was especially noticeable on the power play, where the Lightning struggled to move the puck quickly and create dangerous scoring opportunities.

The Rangers made Tampa pay for nearly every mistake. New York consistently turned turnovers and defensive miscues into scoring chances, while Igor Shesterkin was there to stop the opportunities Tampa generated at the other end.

The Bolts put plenty of pucks toward the net and had several chances to cut into the deficit, but they could not consistently beat Shesterkin.

Power Play Opportunities: 0-6, 8 shots.

Face-Off Percentage: 38.5%

Gave up a Empty Netter to Shesterkin

There is still plenty of hockey left to play, and one game, especially not the first game, will not define the Lightning's season. However, Tampa will need to clean up its puck management, improve in the faceoff circle and, most importantly, find more consistency on the power play.

The Lightning will look to bounce back Saturday, Oct. 3, when they begin their home season against the Washington Capitals.