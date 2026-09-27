Tampa Bay Lightning Power Play Must Have a Bounce Back Year

The best teams in the National Hockey League often have one thing in common. Their special teams is amongst the top in the NHL. When they have a man advantage, they get the job done, when they are down a man, they don't let the puck in the net.

The Lightning struggled with this last season as they were outside the top 10 in power play percentage for the first time since the 2015/16 season. Last season they ranked 17th in the NHL with a 20.7% success rate, but their penalty kill unit was strong, ranking third in the National Hockey League.

So, it doesn't seem like much of a concern in Tampa, and I agree. But it is worth a talking point as it was their downfall in round one versus the Montreal Canadiens as their power play and kill units' success dropped rapidly, and Montreal dominated Tampa with the man advantage.

That trend has continued into the preseason. The Lightning are 0-9 this preseason in their power play opportunities, one of which was a 5-3 opportunity against the young Florida Panthers squad.

Tampa's top power-play group as observed from camp so far will look something like this Carlson-Point-Kucherov-Guentzel-Hagel. A very, strong, and capable group when the Bolts have the man advantage.

Power play groups for the #GoBolts at morning skate:



Carlson-Point-Kucherov-Guentzel-Hagel



Hedman-Geekie-Rautiainen-Cirelli-Pelletier — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) September 24, 2026

There is too much talent on the power play line one for this to be a problem all season.

And I don't expect it to be one, not as we get into the regular season, and not as this group meshes together.

Why The Power Play Should Improve

Apr 29, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) controls the puck against the Montreal Canadiens in the first period during game five of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brayden Point- Point had a down year, only managing 50 points across 63 games, his lowest total since the 2020/21 season. Everyone in Tampa knows that point is better than the season he produced last year and a bounce back is almost certain for one of the Lightning's best players.

John Carlson- While Darren Raddysh took advantage of playing next to Nikita Kucherov in route to a career year, John Carlson has a much more proven track record and should fit like a glove on this unit. Carlson is a premier passer who will help the Lightning get out of this "stuck" movement pattern they seem to get into on the power play and he should thrive here in Tampa.

Line 2 & Depth- The top unit can't always get the job done, and the Lightning have a strong second unit with breakout candidates and a returning veteran, their Captain Victor Hedman. Hedman, and Cerelli provide stability on the line while guys like Connor Geekie and Domincic James look to breakout. James is going to play a big role for the Lightning this season, his speed and motor shined in last years first round exit, and he is primed for a breakout.

If Tampa's units on the PK and PP can bounce back, the sky is the limit for this group, but it is not just the success in the regular season that matters, it has to continue into the playoffs when the hockey gets faster, and more physical.

Their will be plenty of opportunity for younger Bolts to get their name known and being a factor on the special teams may be the easiest way for them to make it happen.