For the first time during the 2026-27 NHL season, Connor McDavid finished a game without recording a point. The Edmonton Oilers superstar saw his 23-game point streak come to an end Tuesday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning delivered a dominant 3-1 victory over one of the best teams in the league.

Coming into the matchup, Edmonton owned a 17-3-3 record and had been particularly impressive on the road, winning 10 of its first 11 away games. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, entered at 14-5-2 and continued to establish itself as one of the NHL's strongest home teams. The Lightning improved to 10-1-0 at home with Tuesday's win.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Tampa Bay Lightning on 2026-11-19: pic.twitter.com/uJwFs2KL1v — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 20, 2026

After a scoreless opening period, Tampa Bay broke through in the second period. Defenseman John Carlson opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 13 minutes and 29 seconds into the period, assisted by Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point. It was Carlson's seventh goal of the season and gave the Lightning a lead they would not surrender.

John Carlson FREAKIN LASER BEAM ☄️ pic.twitter.com/i5AhOiGCky — We the Thunder - a Tampa Bay Lightning FAN Podcast (@WeTheThunderPod) November 20, 2026

Tampa carried that momentum into the third period, adding two more goals to put the game away. Ilya Mikheyev doubled the lead 10:46 into the period, with Erik Cernak picking up the assist. Less than four minutes later, Nikita Kucherov made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal.

Edmonton eventually got on the scoreboard when Colton Dach scored on a tip in goal with a little over a minute to go, spoiling Vasilevskiy's clean sheet. But it was too little, too late for the Oilers.

While Tampa's offense did its part, Andrei Vasilevskiy was equally important to the victory. The Lightning goaltender stopped 23 of 24 shots, finishing with a .958 save percentage. On the other end, Edmonton's Devon Levi allowed three goals on 19 shots.

The most notable individual storyline was McDavid's quiet night. The Oilers captain finished without a goal or an assist despite playing nearly 23 minutes. His 23-game point streak officially came to an end against a Tampa defense that limited Edmonton to just one goal (second time this season that Edmonton only recorded one goal).

It was a night that added another chapter to McDavid and Kucherov's dominant NHL run with Kucherov getting the best of McDavid on the point sheet and in the win column.

Wow! The @TBLightning are the first team this season to keep @cmcdavid97 off the score sheet.

In 17 games against the sixtime Art Ross winner, they have kept McDavid to 13-8—21 which is tied for his lowest against a single franchise (min 10 GP). #TheMoreYouKnow💫 #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/NMZe0c6KmX — Greg Wolf (@GregWolfTBL) November 20, 2026

This was an important result for the Lightning against a team that entered the night with one of the best records in hockey. Tampa Bay controlled the scoreboard, received another strong performance from Vasilevskiy, and showed its ability to compete with the league's top competition.

The Lightning continue to build momentum, and victories like this one only strengthen their position as one of the teams to beat in the National Hockey League.