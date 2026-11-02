Tampa Bay Lightning Unveil New Hometown Remix Uniform Celebrating the City

The Tampa Bay Lightning are bringing a new look to the ice, and this one is all about celebrating the city they call home.

The Lightning officially unveiled their new Hometown Remix uniform, introducing a fresh design that incorporates several elements of Tampa Bay's history, landmarks, and hockey identity. The new look features the team's iconic Stadium Series skull logo, returning sky blue accents, and several details inspired by the city.

Rather than simply introducing another alternate jersey, Tampa Bay is using the Hometown Remix as an opportunity to connect with its fanbase and celebrate the community surrounding the organization.

☀️ Sky blue

💀 Stadium Series skull

🌊 Bayshore Balustrade



The @tblightning Hometown Remix jersey was made for you, Tampa Bay: https://t.co/B8aQqv6V0e pic.twitter.com/gqP0bRxELc — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 2, 2026

Breaking Down the Lightning's New Hometown Remix Uniform

There are several notable changes throughout the design, beginning with the return of the team's primary lightning bolt logo to the shoulder for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Sky blue makes its return after previously debuting during the team's Stadium Series appearance, providing a noticeable pop of color throughout the uniform. The iconic sleeve lightning bolts have also been reimagined with a cut-and-sew construction.

Perhaps the most unique addition is the hometown-inspired detail woven into the jersey's inside hem. The city's iconic Bayshore Boulevard balustrade is incorporated into the design, giving the uniform another connection to Tampa Bay.

When Will the Lightning Wear Their New Jerseys?

Lightning fans will not have to wait long to see the new uniforms in action. Tampa Bay will debut the Hometown Remix on November 14, 2026, and will continue wearing the design for every Saturday home game for the remainder of the season.

The organization is also taking the unveiling beyond Benchmark International Arena with a series of community activations throughout Tampa Bay.

Lightning crest decals will appear along the Tampa Riverwalk, while 100 limited-edition Hometown Remix posters will be placed throughout the city on November 14 for fans to discover and take home.

The celebration will also reach Jose Gasparilla, one of Tampa's most recognizable landmarks, which will receive special banners and lighting. Additionally, the Hometown Remix crest will be projected at select locations throughout the city and Ford Thunder Alley during Saturday home games.

How Much Do the New Lightning Jerseys Cost?

Fans looking to purchase the Hometown Remix collection can find several merchandise options through the team's official store.

The jerseys featuring player names and numbers are priced at $299.99, while a nameless jersey design is available for $199.99. Additional merchandise options are also available for fans looking to celebrate the new design.

According to the team store, Florida residents hoping to receive their purchases before the November 14 debut should place their orders by Friday, November 6, to guarantee delivery ahead of the first Hometown Remix game.

The Lightning have created a uniform that represents more than the team itself. With its combination of franchise history, Tampa Bay landmarks, and community celebrations, the Hometown Remix gives Bolts Nation another way to show its pride throughout the remainder of the season.