Tampa Bay Lightning Vs Montreal Canadiens Game 7 Predictions
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens have competed in a gritty, physical six games so far, with each team winning 3 games, two of which came on game winning goals in overtime. That brings us to today, a game seven between two evenly matched teams that will cap off an exhilarating series.
This series taking place in round one makes the case very strong for the NHL to return to the 1-8 playoff seeding format, but that's a conversation for another day.
A great series comes down to Game Seven, the best two words in sports.
Tampa has been in here before, they are the older team, the more experienced team, and they have the two players with the most wins facing elimination in NHL history, Ryan McDonagh (21), and Corey Perry (22). The Canadiens are led by their rookie goalie Jakub Dobes, Nick Suzuki, and Cole Caufield.
Familiar face at Lightning's morning skate before Game 7
I'm going with the Lightning in game 7, Vasilevskiy had an all-time performance in game 6, the Bolts battled, and now they have home ice, although it's a place they have struggled as of late. They are 2-11 in their last 13 home playoff games and are on the brink of a fourth straight year of not making it past the 1st round.
The biggest X-Factor for Tampa tonight will be their stars, Nikita Kucherov --who has no career points in game sevens-- Brayden Point who has been a no show this series, and their goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is coming off one of his best career performances.
Tampa's top 6 has dominated the whole series, and with their backs against the wall, the more experienced team will get the job done, especially if they can get some help from Point.
Tampa 3, Montreal 2
Now for our other insiders predictions.
David Eversole
"My prediction is Tampa Bay closes out the series at home 4 to 2. Vasilevskiy is great in series closing games and played possibly his best game ever in the playoffs game six... Looking for Kucherov to get at least a goal."
Ethan J. Skolnick
"This is where experience should matter, and it says here that it will. The Canadiens have been impressive this series in playing the Lightning to a standstill, and probably would have dispatched Tampa Bay already if Andrei Vasilevskiy hadn't had his best games of the series in Game 6 -- not surprising if you know the goaltender's history in elimination games. He's going to lose a Game 7 at home? Don't think so. The question is where the offense comes from, as Nikita Kucherov has been X'd out of the action by Montreal, and has never had a point in six Game 7s. But the Lightning will find two goals somewhere, and the Big Cat will close the door. Onto Buffalo. Lightning 2, Canadiens 1."
It's time to send one of these two teams home, it's just a shame this series was an opening one.