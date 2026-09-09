The Three Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning Most Likely to Win Awards
The Tampa Bay Lightning season is rapidly approaching, and the goal remains the same. The Bolts want to return to the top of the National Hockey League and hoist another Stanley Cup.
The last four seasons have seen the Tampa Bay Lightning exit in the first round of the NHL Playoffs and the team remains the same for the large part.
Even with their recent playoff falters, they had an amazing 2025-26 campaign, and the individual awards highlighted this fact. Jon Cooper took home the Coach of the Year, Nikita Kucherov took home the MVP, and Andrei Vasilevskiy took home the Vezina Trophy for the NHL's best goalie.
So with the 26/27 season upon us, which Bolts are most likely to take home individual honors?
Jon Cooper- Jack Adams Award (COTY)
Listen, Jon Cooper is the best coach in the NHL and there is no debate that he will be up for the award should the Bolts have another good season. Jon Cooper led the Bolts to a ninth consecutive playoff berth in 2025-26 with 50-26-6 record and 106 standings points that tied for fifth in the NHL. Cooper is largely respected across the National Hockey League and has built a juggernaut in Tampa.
With the Bolts seemingly on the backburner due to their recent playoff struggles, another year leading Tampa to the top of the conference could mean back to back Jack Adams Awards for coach Cooper.
Nikita Kucherov- MVP/Art Ross
Kucherov won one of the closest NHL MVP award races last season when he beat Connor McDavid by 10 points. Kucherov helped carry the Bolts through adversity en route to his second MVP Award.
Kucherov looks to go back-to-back and would be the first player to go back-to-back since Alex Ovechkin in 07/08 and 08/09.
Kucherov is a top 3 player in the entire league, and his name will be towards the top of the Hart Memorial Trophy conversation.
Victor Hedman- James Norris Memorial Trophy (Top Defenseman)
The Tampa Bay Lightning Captain is back for the 2026/27 campaign and will be back to his old form. Last season he dealt with mental health issues and just wasn't the player he once was. But when he is on the ice, he is one of the NHL's best. He has already won the award once in his career and he looks to do it again ten years later.
Hedman will be surrounded by uber talented players on the power play and the first line. With a league dominated by defensemen, this won't be easy for Hedman, but a full season with full confidence and Championship aspirations, I'm betting the Bolts get the best version of Hedman.
While it won't be easy for Cooper and Kucherov to go back-to-back, they are the engines that make the Tampa Bay Lightning go, making them the most likely to win awards. Should the Lightning Captain have a bounce back ear he is next in line.
The Bolts look to escape the first round of the playoff this year, and those within the organization will also aspire to bring home some personal hardware.