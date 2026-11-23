The Tampa Bay Lightning may have avoided making a costly mistake by staying out of the Dylan Larkin sweepstakes. While Larkin is undoubtedly one of the NHL's premier centers, Tampa Bay has little reason to sacrifice its future for another established forward, especially considering how well the team has performed to start the season.

With a 15-6-2 record, the Lightning have established themselves as one of the Eastern Conference's better teams. Even more impressive is that they have managed to maintain that level of play while missing Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point, Conor Geekie, and others as the season has progressed.

The Price Tag Was Too Much for Tampa Bay

Nov 17, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Sam O'Reilly (23) looks on against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons Tampa Bay should be thankful it didn't pursue Larkin is the price required to acquire him.

Montreal ultimately surrendered a significant package to Detroit, including forwards Kirby Dach and Michael Hage's rights, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028. Montreal also received Detroit's second-round pick in 2028 and third-round pick in 2027 as part of the deal.

Dylan Larkin, acquired by MTL, is a top line centre with a well-rounded offensive skill-set. Great wheels, carries the puck well, can score in a variety of ways, strong passer. Does quite a bit of work in his own zone and plays with a good motor. pic.twitter.com/1T4TulVtHJ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 23, 2026

That is an enormous investment for any franchise, particularly one like Tampa Bay that cannot afford to continuously mortgage its future.

The Lightning are also dealing with uncertainty surrounding Nikita Kucherov. With his contract situation unresolved and questions about his long-term future in Tampa, preserving valuable draft capital and young talent should be a priority. The organization needs to be prepared for multiple scenarios rather than sacrificing its flexibility for another major acquisition.

Tampa Bay Doesn't Have a Need for Another Forward

Nov 17, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) reacts to a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the asking price, there is also the question of whether Larkin would have addressed a significant need for Tampa Bay.

Larkin is a talented playmaker who would improve just about any team's forward group. However, the Lightning already have an established collection of forwards, and their current success suggests they don't necessarily need another major addition.

Tampa Bay's forward group is already loaded with left-handed options. Adding another left-shot center would create more competition for minutes and potentially take opportunities away from players already working to establish themselves within the lineup.

Tampa's unit already boasts, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Pontus Holmberg, Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel, Sam O'Reilly, Jeffrey Viel, and many others, with Dominic James currently in Syracuse. When you consider who Tampa may have had to part with, and the production they get from this room and their defensemen, the risk didn't meet the reward.

A first in Lightning franchise history: the goal scorer and both assists on one goal came from defensemen. Is Charle-Edouard D'Astous part of Tampa's future? pic.twitter.com/Gyan4gpALK — We the Thunder - a Tampa Bay Lightning FAN Podcast (@WeTheThunderPod) November 19, 2026

The Lightning Should Stay the Course

The Lightning have built a successful organization by understanding when to make significant moves and when to trust the roster they have assembled.

At 15-6-2, they have little reason to panic or sacrifice valuable future assets. Larkin would have been a quality addition, but the cost and positional fit made the potential move difficult to justify.

For now, Tampa Bay is better off keeping its prospects and draft picks while allowing its current group to continue developing. The Lightning have legitimate reasons to believe they can compete without making another blockbuster trade, and avoiding the Larkin sweepstakes should prove to be a smart decision down the road.