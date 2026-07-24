The 2027 NHL Trade Deadline Date Is Set
Nashville general manager Chris MacFarland is no stranger to wheeling and dealing, making six different trades since taking over front office duties in June as he's revamped the Predators' roster ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 2027 NHL trade deadline is set for March 1, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Former Predators general manager Barry Trotz made four in-season trades last season, acquiring forwards Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo from Boston and multiple draft picks as the organization sought direction.
Subsequently, MacFarland only made two in-season trades last year, acquiring Nazem Kadri from Calgary and Nicolas Roy from the Toronto Maple Leafs, bolstering the Avalanche roster ahead of the 2026 NHL Playoffs.
The NHL season gets started on Sept. 29, leaving just over a month until training camp begins.
Chris MacFarland 2026 Offseason Trades
- Trades away goalie Magnus Chrona, 2026 Third Round Pick, 2027 Third Round Pick for Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton and goalie Isak Posch.
- Trades away forwards Zach L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov for Colorado Avalanche forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley, along with a 2029 Third Round Pick.
- Trades away second round picks No. 42 and No. 57 to Carolina in exchange for No. 31 overall in the first round. The Predators used the first round pick on defenseman Tommy Bleyl.
- Trades away forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick to the New York Rangers in exchange for center Adam Edstrom.
- Traded away a fifth-round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.
- Traded away a 2027 second-round and 2028 third-round draft pick to the Dallas Stars in exchange for center Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubuskin
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule
October 2026
- Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadians - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
- Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
- Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12:30 p.m.
- Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
- Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
- Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
- Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
- Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
- Dec 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
- Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
- Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
- Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
- Dec 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Dec 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Dec 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
- Dec 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
January 2027
- Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadians - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
- Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
- Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
February 2027
- Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
- Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12:30 p.m.
- Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
- Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2027
- March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 8:30 p.m.
- March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
- March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
- March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
- March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
- March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
- March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
April 2027
- April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
- April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 5 p.m.
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