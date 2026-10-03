Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Live Updates and Analysis
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators are back in action at Bridgestone Arena for the second game of the NHL season as they host the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.
Nashville and Dallas both opened the 2026-27 season with a loss: the Predators lost 3-1 to Minnesota on Thursday, while the Stars lost 4-0 to St. Louis on Friday.
The Stars defeated the Predators in all three regular season matchups a season ago and finished the year 50-20-12, qualifying for the playoffs before losing in the first round to the Minnesota Wild. Jason Robertson led the Stars with 96 points, and Dallas was second in the league in goals against per game with 2.71 last season.
The Predators are still experimenting on the blue line with defensive combinations after a shortened training camp. Nashville turns to one of the healthy scratches from Thursday to replace Ryan Ufko, putting the spotlight on Jack Ahcan, William Trudeau, or Ilya Lyubushkin to help slow down the Stars on Saturday. Lyubushkin was traded from Dallas to Nashville this summer along with center Mavrik Bourque.
This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis (Refresh Your Browser for Latest Updates).
Stars at Predators Game Information
- Who: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators
- What: NHL Season Opener
- When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. CT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against Dallas
This section will be updated in pregame warmups.
Dallas Stars Line Combinations Against Nashville
This section will be updated in pregame warmups.
Nashvill Predators Center Mavrik Bourque Spoke After Morning Skate
How To Watch Stars at Predators
In Market
- The Nashville Predators App
- Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
- Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
- Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
- Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
- Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
- Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
- Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
- Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
- Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
Out of Market
- ESPN+
Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars Injury News
- The Nashville Predators' main roster enjoyed an injury-free training camp. However, goaltender Justus Annunen did not participate in practice on Friday for undisclosed reasons.
- The Dallas Stars placed canter Matt Duchene on on long-term injured reserve this week with a lower-body injury. Duchene must miss 10 games and 24 calendar days, forcing him out of the lineup tonight.
- Center Cameron Hughes suffered an upper-body injury late in training camp and is expected to miss tonight's game.
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- The Predators honored newcomer Jack Drury as the team's alternate captain for the 2026-27 season.
- New Nashville center Mavrik Bourque is excited to face his former team for the first time on Saturday.
- The Predators designated defender Ryan Ufko to Milwaukee after Thursday's loss to Minnesota. His designation opens an opportunity for Jach Ahcan, William Trudeau or Ilya Lyubushkin to show their skills on defense.
Betting Odds for Stars at Predators
- Spread: Dallas -1.5
- Over/Under: 6.5
- Moneyline: Dallas -142, Nashville +120
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6