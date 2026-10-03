Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Live Updates and Analysis

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators are back in action at Bridgestone Arena for the second game of the NHL season as they host the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Nashville and Dallas both opened the 2026-27 season with a loss: the Predators lost 3-1 to Minnesota on Thursday, while the Stars lost 4-0 to St. Louis on Friday.

The Stars defeated the Predators in all three regular season matchups a season ago and finished the year 50-20-12, qualifying for the playoffs before losing in the first round to the Minnesota Wild. Jason Robertson led the Stars with 96 points, and Dallas was second in the league in goals against per game with 2.71 last season.

The Predators are still experimenting on the blue line with defensive combinations after a shortened training camp. Nashville turns to one of the healthy scratches from Thursday to replace Ryan Ufko, putting the spotlight on Jack Ahcan, William Trudeau, or Ilya Lyubushkin to help slow down the Stars on Saturday. Lyubushkin was traded from Dallas to Nashville this summer along with center Mavrik Bourque.

This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis (Refresh Your Browser for Latest Updates).

Stars at Predators Game Information

Who: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators

What: NHL Season Opener

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against Dallas

This section will be updated in pregame warmups.

Dallas Stars Line Combinations Against Nashville

This section will be updated in pregame warmups.

Nashvill Predators Center Mavrik Bourque Spoke After Morning Skate

How To Watch Stars at Predators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars Injury News

The Nashville Predators' main roster enjoyed an injury-free training camp. However, goaltender Justus Annunen did not participate in practice on Friday for undisclosed reasons.

The Dallas Stars placed canter Matt Duchene on on long-term injured reserve this week with a lower-body injury. Duchene must miss 10 games and 24 calendar days, forcing him out of the lineup tonight.

Center Cameron Hughes suffered an upper-body injury late in training camp and is expected to miss tonight's game.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

The Predators honored newcomer Jack Drury as the team's alternate captain for the 2026-27 season.

New Nashville center Mavrik Bourque is excited to face his former team for the first time on Saturday.

The Predators designated defender Ryan Ufko to Milwaukee after Thursday's loss to Minnesota. His designation opens an opportunity for Jach Ahcan, William Trudeau or Ilya Lyubushkin to show their skills on defense.

Betting Odds for Stars at Predators

Spread: Dallas -1.5

Dallas -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Dallas -142, Nashville +120

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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