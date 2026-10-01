Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Live Updates and Analysis

NASHVILLE — The NHL regular season is officially here as the Nashville Predators welcome the Minnesota Wild into Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night.

The Predators missed the playoffs last season after finishing 38-34-10, while the Wild made it into the second round of the Western Conference playoffs with a 50-20-12 record.

The Central Division foes split their four games last season 2-2 with both Wild victories coming in overtime. Minnesota made a blockbuster trade last year, acquiring Quinn Hughes in December in exchange for three players and a first round pick. The Predators won two of its three matchups against the Wild after the trade, but Nashville head coach Andrew Brunette still sees the Wild as a dangerous team.

"I think adding a player like Quinn Hughes changes the whole dynamic of that team," Brunette said. "And they were a really good team before Quinn got there, and he just seemed to raise Brock Faber's game, and everybody that he was in contact with, so that means probably about 30 minutes a night. He makes them a better team. They were a good team to begin with, in my opinion. They've built a really good thing there over the years, and adding that piece makes them that much more dangerous."

The Wild enter the season with the seventh-best odds to win the Stanley Cup, while the Predators have the ninth-worst odds to hoist the cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

This story will be updated throughout the game with big plays, scores, and analysis (Refresh Your Browser for Latest Updates).

Wild at Predators Game Information

Who: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators

What: NHL Season Opener

When: Thursday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against Minnesota

This section will be updated during pregame warmups

Minnesota Wild Preseason Line Combinations Against Nashville

This section will be updated during pregame warmups

Nashvill Predators Captain Roman Josi Spoke After Morning Skate

How To Watch Wild at Predators

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Nashville Predators Injury News

The Nashville Predators main roster enjoyed an injury-free training camp and have all 23 players available for Thursday night's season opener.

The Minnesota Wild placed goaltender Filip Gustavssonon injured reserve this week with a hip injury, and placed defenseman Brock Faber underwent a procedure to repair his fractured skull on Tuesday. Neither player will play against the Predators tonight.

The Predators honored newcomer Jack Drury as the team's alternate captain for the 2026-27 season.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

The Nashville Predators enter the season trying out a new defensive pairing on the top line. Captain Roman Josi has been working with second-year defenseman Ryan Ufko in practice, and head coach Andrew Brunette confirmed this morning that the pair would play together against Minnesota.

The Predators have talked about the start of the season throughout training camp. The team's veteran leaders on the team reiterated the message after the final practice on the eve of the season opener.

Betting Odds for Wild at Predators

Spread: MIN -1.5

MIN -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: MINN -148, NASH +124

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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