Stanley Cup Odds: Panthers Top Odds List to Win NHL Playoffs Ahead of Regular Season
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The 2026-2027 NHL season begins tonight! All 32 teams will take the ice over the next week with one goal in mind: Winning the Stanley Cup.
The Carolina Hurricanes enter as the defending Stanley Cup champions, beating the Vegas Golden Knights in last season's final. Despite that, it's the Florida Panthers, who missed the playoffs entirely last year, who are set as the Stanley Cup favorites.
Let's take a look at the odds for all 32 teams ahead of the opening puck drop.
2026-27 Stanley Cup Odds
- Panthers +650
- Avalanche +750
- Hurricanes +750
- Oilers +1000
- Capitals +1100
- Golden Knights +1100
- Lightning +1300
- Wild +1300
- Stars +1600
- Canadiens +2200
- Devils +2700
- Mammoth +2700
- Kings +3300
- Sabres +3300
- Senators +3300
- Ducks +3500
- Sharks +3500
- Maple Leafs +3500
- Flyers +4000
- Blue Jackets +6000
- Penguins +7000
- Rangers +7000
- Bruins +8000
- Predators +10000
- Blues +10000
- Islanders +12500
- Jets +12500
- Red Wings +12500
- Blackhawks +20000
- Kraken +22500
- Flames +50000
- Canucks +50000
The Panthers are set as +650 favorites to win their third Stanley Cup in four seasons, an implied probability of 13.33%. They finished 40-38-4 last season, missing out on the NHL Playoffs largely due to a season plagued by injuries, including missing their captain, Aleksander Barkov, for the entire campaign. Barkov is now back and healthy, and the Panthers went out and acquired Brady Tkachuk, teaming him up with his brother, Matthew.
The usual suspects are next on the odds list, including the Avalanche (+750), Hurricanes (+750), and Edmonton Oilers (+1000). The Oilers failed to live up to expectations last season after making it to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. They brought in controversial head coach Mike Babcock, hoping he could get them over the hump this year.
It's a relatively wide-open NHL season, with 19 different teams having 40-1 odds or shorter ahead of the opening puck drop, and eight different teams with odds of 13-1 or shorter.
The Hurricanes will open the season at 5 pm ET on Tuesday night against the Panthers, in a battle between the two most recent Stanley Cup winners.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets