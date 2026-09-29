The 2026-2027 NHL season begins tonight! All 32 teams will take the ice over the next week with one goal in mind: Winning the Stanley Cup.

The Carolina Hurricanes enter as the defending Stanley Cup champions, beating the Vegas Golden Knights in last season's final. Despite that, it's the Florida Panthers, who missed the playoffs entirely last year, who are set as the Stanley Cup favorites.

Let's take a look at the odds for all 32 teams ahead of the opening puck drop.

2026-27 Stanley Cup Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Panthers +650

Avalanche +750

Hurricanes +750

Oilers +1000

Capitals +1100

Golden Knights +1100

Lightning +1300

Wild +1300

Stars +1600

Canadiens +2200

Devils +2700

Mammoth +2700

Kings +3300

Sabres +3300

Senators +3300

Ducks +3500

Sharks +3500

Maple Leafs +3500

Flyers +4000

Blue Jackets +6000

Penguins +7000

Rangers +7000

Bruins +8000

Predators +10000

Blues +10000

Islanders +12500

Jets +12500

Red Wings +12500

Blackhawks +20000

Kraken +22500

Flames +50000

Canucks +50000

The Panthers are set as +650 favorites to win their third Stanley Cup in four seasons, an implied probability of 13.33%. They finished 40-38-4 last season, missing out on the NHL Playoffs largely due to a season plagued by injuries, including missing their captain, Aleksander Barkov, for the entire campaign. Barkov is now back and healthy, and the Panthers went out and acquired Brady Tkachuk, teaming him up with his brother, Matthew.

The usual suspects are next on the odds list, including the Avalanche (+750), Hurricanes (+750), and Edmonton Oilers (+1000). The Oilers failed to live up to expectations last season after making it to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. They brought in controversial head coach Mike Babcock, hoping he could get them over the hump this year.

It's a relatively wide-open NHL season, with 19 different teams having 40-1 odds or shorter ahead of the opening puck drop, and eight different teams with odds of 13-1 or shorter.

The Hurricanes will open the season at 5 pm ET on Tuesday night against the Panthers, in a battle between the two most recent Stanley Cup winners.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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