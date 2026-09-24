Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes Preseason Game: Game Central, Live Updates and Analysis
Predators at Hurricanes Game Information
- Who: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes
- What: Third Preseason Game of the 2026-27 Season
- When: Thursday, Sept. 24, 6 p.m. CT
- Where: First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.
How To Watch Predators at Hurricanes Preseason
- The Spot - Nashville 28
- Nashville Predators App
- Online via PredsTV.com
Nashville Predators Injury News
- N/A
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- The Predators split their first two preseason games while hosting and visiting Tampa Bay. Matthew Wood starred in the latter of the two, as Nashville gutted out an overtime win at Bridgestone Arena. Read more about the Predators' first two preseason games here: Game 1, Game 2
- The Predators have begun to whittle down their roster. That includes forward Ozzy Wiesblatt, who cleared waivers today. The former first-round pick, who appeared in 40 games a year ago, was assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals. The current roster sits at 33 players, and with just two more preseason games remaining, the team will need to make 10 more cuts before finalizing the opening-day roster. For recent roster cuts, read more here: Nashville Places Experienced Right Winger on Waivers, Designates Seven Players to AHL, and
Nashville Designates 14 Players To AHL Affiliate Milwaukee Admirals
- Vitali Pinchuk sustained an injury while taking a hit on the first day of training camp, thus missing the first two preseason games, which did no favors in answering the questions about his future with the team. He is set to make his preseason debut against the Hurricanes. Read more about the Pinchuk saga and how he revealed he could potentially ditch the NHL for a return to Russia here:
Nashville's Final Two Preseason Games Might Determine Vitali Pinchuk's Future
Nashville Predators Preseason Lineup Against Carolina
FORWARDS
14, Alexander Kerfoot
18, Jack Drury
19, Cole O'Hara
22, Mavrik Bourque
44, Brady Martin
49, Reid Schaefer
51, Vitali Pinchuk
62, Felix Nilsson
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
DEFENSEMEN
2, Adam Wilsby
12, Ryan Ufko
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
48, Nick Perbix
50, Tanner Molendyk
57, Hunter Skinner
GOALTENDERS
1, Ethan Haider
29, Justus Annunen
Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Lineup Against Nashville
FORWARDS
22, Logan Stankoven
23, Josiah Slavin
29, Bradly Nadeau
36, Felix Unger Sorum
45, Charlie Cerrato
46, Justin Robidas
53, Jackson Blake
54, Juha Jaaska
71, Taylor Hall
73, Gleb Trikozov
76, Skyler Brind'Amour
81, Zachary Lansard
82, Jesperi Kotkaniemi
DEFENSEMEN
7, Pierre-Olivier Joseph
8, Juuso Valimaki
47, Aleksi Heimosalmi
62, Charles Alexis Legault
64, Joel Nystrom
67, Dominik Badinka
75, Noel Fransen
GOALTENDERS
52, Pyotr Kochetkov
80, Ruslan Khazheyev
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Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.Follow Brady_Shanahan_