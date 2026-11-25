Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates
Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Stars, from the line combinations to injury updates and more at American Airlines Center.
Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars Game Information
- Who: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars
- What: The 24th NHL regular-season game for Nashville
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.
Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against The Pittsburgh Penguins
Forwards
- Steven Stamkos - Ryan O'Reilly - Mavrik Bourque
- Filip Forsberg - Shane Wright - Nils Höglander
- Reid Schaefer - Alexander Kerfoot - Jonathan Marchessault
- Ross Colton - Jack Drury - Adam Edström
Defensemen
- Roman Josi - Adam Wilsby
- Brady Skjei - Nick Perbix
- Nic Hague - Jayden Struble
Goaltenders
- Juuse Saros
- Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars Injury News
Nashville
- Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)
Dallas
- Center, Oskar Back -Injured Reserve
- Defenseman, Kyle Capobianco - Injured Reserve
- Defenseman, Liam Bischel - Injured Reserve
- Center - Matt Duschene - Injured Reserve
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- Elliotte Friedman Says Nashville is Not the Favorite to Land Simon Edvinsson
Nashville Trades For Forward James Stefan
Betting Odds for Predators at Stars
- Spread: Dallas -1.5
- Over/Under: 5.5
- Moneyline: Nashville +142, Dallas -170
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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BRADY SHANAHAN
Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.Follow Brady_Shanahan_