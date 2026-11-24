NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have acquired forward James Stefan from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Austin Roest, according to multiple reports. This marks new Predators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland's 12th trade since taking over in Nashville.

Nashville drafted Roest 175th overall in the 2023 NHL draft, while Stefan was signed as an undrafted free agent from the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL before the 2024-25 season. Neither player has appeared in an NHL game

Stefan, 23, played 56 games over three seasons for the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL, and 53 games in the same period for the Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. He tallied 24 goals and 44 points for Fort Wayne, but only had four goals in Bakersfield. He is the son of the first overall pick in the 1999 NHL Draft, Patrik Stefan.

He is in the final year of his three-year, entry-level contract will likely join the Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville's AHL affiliate.

#Oilers have acquired forward Austin Roest from #Preds for forward James Stefan — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 24, 2026

Chris MacFarland 2026-27 Trades

Traded away a fifth-round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.

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