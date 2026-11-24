Nashville Trades For Forward James Stefan
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have acquired forward James Stefan from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Austin Roest, according to multiple reports. This marks new Predators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland's 12th trade since taking over in Nashville.
Nashville drafted Roest 175th overall in the 2023 NHL draft, while Stefan was signed as an undrafted free agent from the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL before the 2024-25 season. Neither player has appeared in an NHL game
Stefan, 23, played 56 games over three seasons for the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL, and 53 games in the same period for the Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. He tallied 24 goals and 44 points for Fort Wayne, but only had four goals in Bakersfield. He is the son of the first overall pick in the 1999 NHL Draft, Patrik Stefan.
He is in the final year of his three-year, entry-level contract will likely join the Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville's AHL affiliate.
Chris MacFarland 2026-27 Trades
- Trades away goalie Magnus Chrona, 2026 Third Round Pick, 2027 Third Round Pick for Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton and goalie Isak Posch.
- Trades away forwards Zach L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov for Colorado Avalanche forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley, along with a 2029 Third Round Pick.
- Trades away second round picks No. 42 and No. 57 to Carolina in exchange for No. 31 overall in the first round. The Predators used the first round pick on defenseman Tommy Bleyl.
- Trades away forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick to the New York Rangers in exchange for center Adam Edstrom.
- Traded away a fifth-round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.
- Traded away a 2027 second-round and 2028 third-round draft pick to the Dallas Stars in exchange for center Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubuskin
- Traded away forward Luke Evangelista to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick (via Colorado) and a 2028 second-round pick.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6