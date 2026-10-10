Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

Nashville enters the final of a three-game road stretch after dropping one in overtime to the Maple Leafs and winning the most recent against the Canadiens. Through four games, the Predators are 2-1-1 and are slowly finding its team identitiy. However, Nashville will continue to turn to new faces to help the team win. Tonight, Jayden Struble, who the Predators acquired in a trade yesterday, will make his team debut. Also hitting the ice for his NHL debut is former KHL standout Vitali Pinchuk.

Predators at Senators Game Information

Who: Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators



What: Game 5 of the season for Nashville



When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. CT



Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

How To Watch Predators at Senators

In Market



The Nashville Predators App



Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station



Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)



Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)



Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)



Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)



Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)



Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)



Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)



Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)



Out of Market



ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators Injury News

Predators

The Predators' backup goaltender Justus Annunen remains on the injury reserve, while the team has also added defenseman William Trudeau to the IR with an upper-body injury after exiting late in Thursday's game in Montreal. Forward Mavrik Bourque also left the game against the Canadiens with an upper-body injury, but he is listed as day-to-day. Bourque participated in the Predators' optional freeskate this morning.

Senators

Cameron Crotty and Jake Sanderson are listed as day-to-day, while William Eklund, Artem Zub and Kurtis McDermid are out and listed on the injury reserve.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Nashville looked to correct its struggles on the blue line with the acquisition of physical defenseman Jayden Struble. Read: Nashville Trades For Montreal Canadiens Defenseman

A Nashville defenseman was placed on injury reserve after the team's win against the Canadiens on Thursday. Read: Nashville Places Defenseman on Injured Reserve

Betting Odds for Predators at Senators

Spread: Nashville -192

Nashville -192 Over/Under: 5.5

5.5 Moneyline: Senators-162, Nashville +135

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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