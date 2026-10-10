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Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Senators, from the line combinations to injury updates and all the goals at the Canadian Tire Centre
Brady Shanahan|
Oct 8, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Nashville Predators forward Adam Edstrom (84) takes the puck away from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) and scores his second empty net goal during the third period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Nashville Predators forward Adam Edstrom (84) takes the puck away from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) and scores his second empty net goal during the third period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nashville enters the final of a three-game road stretch after dropping one in overtime to the Maple Leafs and winning the most recent against the Canadiens. Through four games, the Predators are 2-1-1 and are slowly finding its team identitiy. However, Nashville will continue to turn to new faces to help the team win. Tonight, Jayden Struble, who the Predators acquired in a trade yesterday, will make his team debut. Also hitting the ice for his NHL debut is former KHL standout Vitali Pinchuk.

Predators at Senators Game Information

Who: Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators

What: Game 5 of the season for Nashville

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

How To Watch Predators at Senators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators Injury News

Predators

  • The Predators' backup goaltender Justus Annunen remains on the injury reserve, while the team has also added defenseman William Trudeau to the IR with an upper-body injury after exiting late in Thursday's game in Montreal. Forward Mavrik Bourque also left the game against the Canadiens with an upper-body injury, but he is listed as day-to-day. Bourque participated in the Predators' optional freeskate this morning.

Senators

  • Cameron Crotty and Jake Sanderson are listed as day-to-day, while William Eklund, Artem Zub and Kurtis McDermid are out and listed on the injury reserve.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Betting Odds for Predators at Senators

  • Spread: Nashville -192
  • Over/Under: 5.5
  • Moneyline: Senators-162, Nashville +135

Source: DraftKings

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

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Brady Shanahan
BRADY SHANAHAN

Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.

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