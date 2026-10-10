Nashville Trades For Montreal Canadien Defenseman
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have traded away a 2027 second-round draft pick (via Las Vegas) to the Montreal Canadiens to acquire left-handed defenseman Jayden Struble.
The Canadiens selected Struble with the 46th pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He spent four years at Northeastern University, helping the Huskies win the Hockey East regular-season title as a junior. He's played in 174 games for Montreal over the last four seasons, including three games in 2026-27. Struble has tallied seven goals and 35 points with 142 blocks, 364 hits, and 60 takeaways in his NHL career.
“Jayden Struble is a 25-year-old physical defender who will add mobility and a hard-to-play against quality that will help our backend,” Chris MacFarland said via press release. “We are excited to watch his growth and look forward to him being a player who can grow with us.”
Struble joins a blue-line group searching for answers as head coach Andrew Brunette experiments with combinations early in the 2026-27 season. He fills the roster spot vacated by William Trudeau's placement on injured reserve; however, once Trudeau is healthy, Nashville will need to make a decision to ensure the Predators roster stays at 23 players.
Struble did not play in Thursday's matchup between the Predators and Canadiens. He is on the second year of a 2-year, $2,825,000 contract and now has an opportunity to impress the new management in Nashville.
Chris MacFarland 2026-27 Trades
- Trades away goalie Magnus Chrona, 2026 Third Round Pick, 2027 Third Round Pick for Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton and goalie Isak Posch.
- Trades away forwards Zach L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov for Colorado Avalanche forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley, along with a 2029 Third Round Pick.
- Trades away second round picks No. 42 and No. 57 to Carolina in exchange for No. 31 overall in the first round. The Predators used the first round pick on defenseman Tommy Bleyl.
- Trades away forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick to the New York Rangers in exchange for center Adam Edstrom.
- Traded away a fifth-round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.
- Traded away a 2027 second-round and 2028 third-round draft pick to the Dallas Stars in exchange for center Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubuskin
- Traded away forward Luke Evangelista to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick (via Colorado) and a 2028 second-round pick.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6