Nashville Trades For Montreal Canadien Defenseman

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have traded away a 2027 second-round draft pick (via Las Vegas) to the Montreal Canadiens to acquire left-handed defenseman Jayden Struble.

The Canadiens selected Struble with the 46th pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He spent four years at Northeastern University, helping the Huskies win the Hockey East regular-season title as a junior. He's played in 174 games for Montreal over the last four seasons, including three games in 2026-27. Struble has tallied seven goals and 35 points with 142 blocks, 364 hits, and 60 takeaways in his NHL career.

“Jayden Struble is a 25-year-old physical defender who will add mobility and a hard-to-play against quality that will help our backend,” Chris MacFarland said via press release. “We are excited to watch his growth and look forward to him being a player who can grow with us.”

Struble joins a blue-line group searching for answers as head coach Andrew Brunette experiments with combinations early in the 2026-27 season. He fills the roster spot vacated by William Trudeau's placement on injured reserve; however, once Trudeau is healthy, Nashville will need to make a decision to ensure the Predators roster stays at 23 players.

Struble did not play in Thursday's matchup between the Predators and Canadiens. He is on the second year of a 2-year, $2,825,000 contract and now has an opportunity to impress the new management in Nashville.

Chris MacFarland 2026-27 Trades

Traded away a fifth-round draft pick (160) to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.

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