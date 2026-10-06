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Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Maple Leafs, from the line combinations to injury updates and all the goals at Scotiabank Arena
Brady Shanahan|
Dec 4, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg (9) follows through on a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg (9) follows through on a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last Time out, Nashville earned its first win of the season, bringing its record to 1-1-0. The Predators took down the Stars 2-1 following an opening night loss to the Wild. Now, they will hit the road for the first time of the season to match up with the Toronto Maple Leafs (1-2-0).

Both teams are looking to improve upon underwhelming seasons from a year ago. The Predators are still trying to find their identity after several significant offseason changes. A balance between legendary veterans and eager young stars ensures that each game is a showcase of who still has it and who is up next.

Predators at Maple Leafs Game Information

  • Who: Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs
  • What: Game 3 of the season for Nashville
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. CT
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

How To Watch Stars at Predators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Injury News

  • Predators backup goaltender Justus Annunen has not participated in on-ice activities since Thursday and was placed on injury reserve with an undisclosed injury earlier today. Nashville recalled Matt Murray from the AHL as an alternate for starter Juuse Saros.
  • Max Domi (Back), Dakota Joshua (Abdomen), Cade Webber (Elbow) and Elvis Merzlikins (Shoulder) are all out for the Maple Leafs.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Betting Odds for Predators at Maple Leafs

  • Spread: Toronto -1.5
  • Over/Under: 5.5
  • Moneyline: Toronto -155, Nashville +130

Source: DraftKings

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

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Brady Shanahan
BRADY SHANAHAN

Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.

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