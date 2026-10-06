Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates
Last Time out, Nashville earned its first win of the season, bringing its record to 1-1-0. The Predators took down the Stars 2-1 following an opening night loss to the Wild. Now, they will hit the road for the first time of the season to match up with the Toronto Maple Leafs (1-2-0).
Both teams are looking to improve upon underwhelming seasons from a year ago. The Predators are still trying to find their identity after several significant offseason changes. A balance between legendary veterans and eager young stars ensures that each game is a showcase of who still has it and who is up next.
Predators at Maple Leafs Game Information
- Who: Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs
- What: Game 3 of the season for Nashville
- When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. CT
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
How To Watch Stars at Predators
In Market
The Nashville Predators App
Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
Out of Market
ESPN+
Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Injury News
- Predators backup goaltender Justus Annunen has not participated in on-ice activities since Thursday and was placed on injury reserve with an undisclosed injury earlier today. Nashville recalled Matt Murray from the AHL as an alternate for starter Juuse Saros.
- Max Domi (Back), Dakota Joshua (Abdomen), Cade Webber (Elbow) and Elvis Merzlikins (Shoulder) are all out for the Maple Leafs.
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- Former KHL standout Vitali Pinchuk is set to make his regular-season debut after starting the year in the AHL. Read: Vitali Pinchuk Excited to Return to Canada For Potential NHL Debut
- The Predators earned their first win of the season, defeating the Stars on Saturday. Read: Nashville Secures Season's First Victory as Special Teams Takes Step Forward
Betting Odds for Predators at Maple Leafs
- Spread: Toronto -1.5
- Over/Under: 5.5
- Moneyline: Toronto -155, Nashville +130
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.Follow Brady_Shanahan_