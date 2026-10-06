Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates

Last Time out, Nashville earned its first win of the season, bringing its record to 1-1-0. The Predators took down the Stars 2-1 following an opening night loss to the Wild. Now, they will hit the road for the first time of the season to match up with the Toronto Maple Leafs (1-2-0).

Both teams are looking to improve upon underwhelming seasons from a year ago. The Predators are still trying to find their identity after several significant offseason changes. A balance between legendary veterans and eager young stars ensures that each game is a showcase of who still has it and who is up next.

Predators at Maple Leafs Game Information

Who: Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs

What: Game 3 of the season for Nashville

When: Saturday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

How To Watch Stars at Predators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App



Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station



Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)



Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)



Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)



Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)



Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)



Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)



Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)



Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)





Out of Market



ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Injury News

Predators backup goaltender Justus Annunen has not participated in on-ice activities since Thursday and was placed on injury reserve with an undisclosed injury earlier today. Nashville recalled Matt Murray from the AHL as an alternate for starter Juuse Saros.

Max Domi (Back), Dakota Joshua (Abdomen), Cade Webber (Elbow) and Elvis Merzlikins (Shoulder) are all out for the Maple Leafs.

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Former KHL standout Vitali Pinchuk is set to make his regular-season debut after starting the year in the AHL. Read: Vitali Pinchuk Excited to Return to Canada For Potential NHL Debut

The Predators earned their first win of the season, defeating the Stars on Saturday. Read: Nashville Secures Season's First Victory as Special Teams Takes Step Forward

Betting Odds for Predators at Maple Leafs

Spread: Toronto -1.5

Toronto -1.5 Over/Under: 5.5

5.5 Moneyline: Toronto -155, Nashville +130

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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